Jalen Hurts watch: How did Eagles QB finish up minicamp?

The Eagles' mandatory minicamp is in the books. Thursday's practice finale was abbreviated with way less 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work compared to earlier this week. Even with those limited reps, Jalen Hurts watch continues on. Here's a breakdown of his last minicamp practice, another day where the star quarterback left a bit to be desired out there at the NovaCare Complex:

7-on-7s at the 12-yard line going in...

1. Saquon Barkley lines up stacked in the slot next to Dallas Goedert to the formation's left. Hurts finds Goedert, running a hitch route, for a completion.

2. Hurts drops back, scrambles and waits more than you'd like in a 7-on-7 setting. He eventually hits Goedert in the end zone for what can be considered a "touchdown."

3. Similarly, on the final 7-on-7 play, Hurts waits and waits as the defense blankets the Eagles' pass-catchers. Hurts looks as if he's going to tuck and just run it, but the whistle gets blown and it's a nothing play ultimately.

11-on-11s at the 35-yard line going in...

4. This could've been a "sack" on a great pass-rush team-up from Josh Sweat and Jordan Davis if this were a true live contact setting. Hurts moves from the pressure and airs out a somewhat wobbly deep pass to Goedert that falls incomplete. Goedert was fairly wide open and Hurts missed the mark.

5. Sweat blows by Jordan Mailata for a clear-cut "sack." Hurts still fires it to Parris Campbell for a completion down the right sideline, but it was unquestionably a sack in a real game setup.

6. New backup tight end C.J. Uzomah runs a sit route. Hurts targets him, but Uzomah drops it. The ball hit him right in the hands. That's not on QB1.

7. The Eagles go trips left with three receivers. Campbell goes in motion to the right before the snap, a new Kellen Moore wrinkle. Hurts throws to DeVonta Smith, who makes a nice snag, finishing up a very short first-team offense period.

Jalen Hurts' Thursday's grade: C

Eh, it's just minicamp and I almost went with an "incomplete" grade given how little went on at practice. That wraps things up until training camp next month!

