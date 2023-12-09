More Sports:

December 09, 2023

NFL will not allow Dom DiSandro on sideline for Eagles-Cowboys game

Eagles chief security officer Dom "Big Dom" DiSandro will barred from the sideline on Sunday Night Football after his altercation with 49ers player Dre Greenlaw last week.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Dom-DiSandro-Eagles-49ers Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Dom DiSandro gets into it with 49ers' Dre Greenlaw in Week 13 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Battle of Big Dom rages on.

Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro is an omnipresent figure around the team. During the team's Week 13 loss to the 49ers, DiSandro got into an altercation with San Francisco's Dre Greenlaw, resulting in both parties being tossed from the game. It caused an outcry in Philadelphia, as DiSandro has increasingly become a popular figure among fans with his hulking stature and Italian-American pride.

Bad news on the Dom front: the NFL will not allow DiSandro on the sidelines for the Eagles-Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, a laughable punishment. DiSandro will be allowed to carry out his usual duties for the organization and can be in AT&T Stadium for the game, but he won't be watching it from his usual spot adjacent to head coach Nick Sirianni. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, DiSandro and members of the Eagles' organization met with commissioner Roger Goodell at the NFL offices on Friday morning to discuss the Greenlaw incident and the current state of affairs. Schefter goes on to note that the league is still debating whether "future discipline is warranted."

Goodell wants to get rid of the "Tush Push" and now he wants to bar Big Dom from the sideline? Few people possess a persecution complex like Philadelphia sports fans, but they might be justified in this circumstance. 

Will the Eagles win the Big Dom Game? Philly is certainly hoping so.

MORE: A Dallas Week vibe check

