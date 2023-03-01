C.J. Gardner-Johnson calls out Jonathan Gannon on Twitter

What a start to the morning for the Eagles. Before you may have even had your first sip of coffee, impending free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson took to Twitter to call out former defense coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who is now the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

After WIP reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks posted a video from the NFL Combine of Gannon discussing the Eagles' much-maligned second-half defense in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City, Gardner-Johnson quote tweeted it and said, "You ain't put us in a position to make plays."

He quickly followed up his inflammatory tweet and said that he was heading back to bed, essentially done with this conversation for the day:

Gardner-Johnson has since deleted his initial tweet that was critical of Gannon, so here's a screenshot of it:

The Eagles surrendered 38 points to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Birds' offense put up a valiant effort and scored 35 points themselves, but the D simply could not get off the field and make stops. Kansas City did not punt once in the second half. They had four drives. The first three went for touchdowns and the final drive resulted in an agonizing, clock-killing, go-ahead field goal to give the Chiefs the win.

Gannon was better throughout 2022 than most Eagles fans will give him credit for, but that Super Bowl performance will hang over his head forever, unless he improbably wins it all with Arizona.

