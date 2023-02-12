Report: Colts are 'primed' to hire Shane Steichen as head coach

If a team has postseason success, its staff of coaches is going to get poached. The Eagles saw it when offensive coordinator Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo left after the team's Super Bowl win in 2018.

It looks like it's going to be happening again to the Birds.

Offensive coordinator and play-caller Shane Steichen appears to be the Indianapolis Colts' choice for their next head coach, per a Sunday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Colts have "targeted" Steichen, writes Schefter, while telling other potential candidates they're moving in another direction (that being Steichen's direction).

ESPN's Field Yates tweeted the Colts are "primed" to hire Steichen:

The Eagles could be losing both coordinators after Super Bowl LVII, as defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon could be on his way to becoming the Arizona Cardinals' new head coach. He's scheduled to interview with Arizona on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

If both coordinators leave for bigger jobs, internal promotions could be in order. Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson has done wonders for Jalen Hurts and would make for a good OC fit. On the other side of the ball, defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson could fill Gannon's shoes potentially.

UPDATE:

Schefter later tweeted that the Eagles would be "expected" to promote Johnson to offensive coordinator in the event that Steichen leaves:

That's the smart move.

