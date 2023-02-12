Report: Colts are 'primed' to hire Shane Steichen as head coach

February 12, 2023
If a team has postseason success, its staff of coaches is going to get poached. The Eagles saw it when offensive coordinator Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo left after the team's Super Bowl win in 2018.
It looks like it's going to be happening again to the Birds.
Offensive coordinator and play-caller Shane Steichen appears to be the Indianapolis Colts' choice for their next head coach, per a Sunday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Colts have "targeted" Steichen, writes Schefter, while telling other potential candidates they're moving in another direction (that being Steichen's direction).
ESPN's Field Yates tweeted the Colts are "primed" to hire Steichen:
The Eagles hired Nick Sirianni from his role as the Colts offensive coordinator two years ago to become their head coach.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 12, 2023
The Colts are now primed to hire Shane Steichen from his role as the Eagles offensive coordinator to become their head coach. https://t.co/9bHEzooUoB
The Eagles could be losing both coordinators after Super Bowl LVII, as defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon could be on his way to becoming the Arizona Cardinals' new head coach. He's scheduled to interview with Arizona on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
If both coordinators leave for bigger jobs, internal promotions could be in order. Quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson has done wonders for Jalen Hurts and would make for a good OC fit. On the other side of the ball, defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson could fill Gannon's shoes potentially.
UPDATE:
Schefter later tweeted that the Eagles would be "expected" to promote Johnson to offensive coordinator in the event that Steichen leaves:
Eagles’ QB coach Brian Johnson, one of the NFL's most sought-after assistant coaches, who has received multiple requests to interview for offensive coordinator positions, would be expected to replace Shane Steichen as Philadelphia’s OC.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023
That's the smart move.
