DeSean Jackson to retire as an Eagle

DeSean Jackson is officially hanging them up after 15 NFL seasons.

The former Eagles wide receiver, who was one of the greatest deep threats in franchise history, will retire as a member of the organization on Friday, then serve as the honorary captain at the Linc on Sunday for a crucial NFC Championship rematch against the 49ers.

Jackson, who the Eagles selected 49th overall in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Cal, spent eight years in Philadelphia across two separate stints, racking up the third-most receiving yards in franchise history (6,512), the sixth-most receptions (379), the ninth-most receiving touchdowns (35), and three Pro Bowl nods in 2009, 2010, and 2013.

He was also a highlight reel waiting to happen as a punt returner, with four returns taken back for a touchdown as an Eagle all-time – tying him with Darren Sproles for the franchise lead – and of course, forever marked by the "Miracle at the New Meadowlands" in December 2010 when, with seconds remaining in a tie game against the Giants, he fielded a punt off an initial drop then cut right through everyone to score with no time left for the win, completing a monumental comeback after the Eagles were down 31-10.

It was the first time in NFL history that a game had ever ended on a walk-off punt return.

“DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine. We all remember him scooping up the football in New York on that fateful evening in December 2010 and veering his way into the end zone for what is now famously referred to as the ‘Miracle at the New Meadowlands.’

"We are thrilled to welcome DeSean back and look forward to celebrating his official retirement as an Eagle on Sunday when he serves as our Honorary Captain of the Game.”

As a quick and agile pass-catching threat on the outside, Jackson immediately established himself as a top receiver for Donovan McNabb late into the former quarterback's run in Philadelphia and during an era when the Eagles so often lacked one. Then he became the guy who was always somewhere downfield whenever Michael Vick wanted to launch a 60-yard missile, but then just as quickly found himself on his way out as a casualty of Chip Kelly's infamous culture shift.

He landed in Washington after and stayed within the division for three seasons, then moved on to Tampa Bay for another two.

In 2019, and as an aging veteran by that point, Jackson returned to the Eagles with the hopes of offering Carson Wentz a deep-threat option amongst an increasingly banged-up receiving corps, but his second stint in midnight green was marred by injuries and, at a hypersensitive point in America both socially and politically in 2020, controversy.

Jackson was released after the 2020 season, then started 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams, but eventually asked for his release in search of more playing time he was hoping to get with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He latched on to the Baltimore Ravens midway through last season at age 36, but only went on to catch nine passes for 153 yards.

