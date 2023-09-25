Report says Eagles' James Bradberry will start at nickel corner against Buccaneers

September 25, 2023
The Eagles are in "next man up" mode and it's only Week 3.
After an exceptionally lucky year on the injury front during their 2022 Super Bowl run, the Birds have had a bevy of ailments to deal with this season in the early going — most notably perhaps the loss of slot corner Avonte Maddox for the season.
Earlier this offseason the team lost Zech McPhearson, their second best slot corner, for the season.
With the Buccaneers next on the schedule, a 7:15 p.m. kickoff on a Monday Night Football double slate, the Eagles are apparently going to be shuffling things around in the secondary in Maddox's absence.
Sources: The #Eagles will start All-Pro CB James Bradberry at nickel tonight vs the #Buccaneers.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 25, 2023
Expect to see Bradberry frequently matched up with Tampa’s dynamic slot receiver Chris Godwin.
Philly lost its starting slot corner Avonte Maddox Week 2 with a torn pec. pic.twitter.com/WOLZobHVL9
Keelee Ringo, Mario Goodwich and Eli Ricks — three relatively inexperienced unknowns — round up the other corners currently on the Eagles roster.
