More Sports:

September 25, 2023

Report says Eagles' James Bradberry will start at nickel corner against Buccaneers

The Eagles will go with veteran James Bradberry at slot cornerback on Monday night.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
James_Bradberry_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese147.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Eagles CB James Bradberry

The Eagles are in "next man up" mode and it's only Week 3.

After an exceptionally lucky year on the injury front during their 2022 Super Bowl run, the Birds have had a bevy of ailments to deal with this season in the early going — most notably perhaps the loss of slot corner Avonte Maddox for the season.

Earlier this offseason the team lost Zech McPhearson, their second best slot corner, for the season.

With the Buccaneers next on the schedule, a 7:15 p.m. kickoff on a Monday Night Football double slate, the Eagles are apparently going to be shuffling things around in the secondary in Maddox's absence.

Bradberry was among the NFL's best outside corners last season but the Eagles clearly prefer his talent on the inside more than anyone else on the roster. They also are likely anticipating that Chris Godwin will be lining up a lot in the slot Monday night. Josh Jobe will play on the outside alongside Darius Slay, who'll almost assuredly be handling Mike Evans duty.

Keelee Ringo, Mario Goodwich and Eli Ricks — three relatively inexperienced unknowns — round up the other corners currently on the Eagles roster.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Avonte Maddox James Bradberry

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman standing with glasses in hand

Six steps for women to improve their future financial state
Limited - Navy Yard - NYSI

Partnership announced to connect Philadelphians with career training in the skilled trades starting at $25/hour

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly is the third-most expensive place to park your car longterm, report says
Parking Garage

Sponsored

Experience the best of NJ at the Made in Jersey Festival
Limited - Made in Jersey Festival Main Photo 2023

Music

As CAPA students, Questlove made an immediate impression on jazz icon Christian McBride
Questlove McBride CAPA

Eagles

Turns out the 'tush push' is only 'unstoppable' when the Eagles do it
Goalline-sneak_Eagles_Vikings_Frese.jpg

Adult Health

Your unique body odor could identify who you are and provide insights into your health
Body Odor Scent

Festivals

Pet animals and eat s'mores during Oktoberfest fundraiser for Philly Goat Project
Goat Project

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved