September 30, 2022

Watch: Jaguars players try to learn Philly slang

"I'm down the shore, right by the Schuylkill!"

By Shamus Clancy
Doug Pederson will make his return to Philadelphia Sunday as the coach for an upstart Jacksonville Jaguars squad.

As the Jaguars prepare for a trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, they're also stepping up their game when it comes to Philly slang. Jacksonville's social media team put together a video of players trying to figure out the definition of "jawn," attempting the nearly impossible task of pronouncing "Schuylkill," and learning about other oddities local to this great city:

"A" for effort. "C-" for execution on that one. 

If someone tells you they're "down the shore" and and simultaneously tells you that they're by "the Schuylkill," get away from them as fast as humanly possible. 

Maybe Doug Pederson can teach them a thing or two before the 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Sunday. 

