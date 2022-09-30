Watch: Jaguars players try to learn Philly slang

September 30, 2022
As the Jaguars prepare for a trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, they're also stepping up their game when it comes to Philly slang. Jacksonville's social media team put together a video of players trying to figure out the definition of "jawn," attempting the nearly impossible task of pronouncing "Schuylkill," and learning about other oddities local to this great city:
"I'm down the shore, right by the Schuylkill!" 😂#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/qvxCtldbyW— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 30, 2022
"A" for effort. "C-" for execution on that one.
If someone tells you they're "down the shore" and and simultaneously tells you that they're by "the Schuylkill," get away from them as fast as humanly possible.
Maybe Doug Pederson can teach them a thing or two before the 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.
