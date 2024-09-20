A crack is discovered in the north-facing clock of Independence Hall's tower

One of Old City's major landmarks is suffering a minor fracture.

The National Park Service recently discovered a crack in the north-facing clock of Independence Hall's tower, according to an Instagram post. The break is likely the result of "an imperfection in the glass or tight glazing clamps," the post said, and will be repaired this fall.

The building, where the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were signed, is part of the wider Independence National Historical Park, which also includes the Liberty Bell. The site is one of the three national historical parks in Pennsylvania under NPS's care.

"Thank you for your continued support as we put our best (clock) face 🕢😀forward to keep our national shrine in top condition!" the post read.

NPS representatives for Independence National Historical Park did not immediately respond to request for comment.

