More News:

September 20, 2024

A crack is discovered in the north-facing clock of Independence Hall's tower

The National Park Service says the damage was the result of tight glazing clamps or a flaw in the glass. It will be repaired this fall.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Recreation Independence Hall
Independence Hall clock Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A clock at Independence Hall has cracked, according to the National Park Service. It will be restored this fall.

One of Old City's major landmarks is suffering a minor fracture.

The National Park Service recently discovered a crack in the north-facing clock of Independence Hall's tower, according to an Instagram post. The break is likely the result of "an imperfection in the glass or tight glazing clamps," the post said, and will be repaired this fall. 

MORE: Plan would power new Microsoft AI data center with electricity from Pa.'s Three Mile Island nuclear reactor

The building, where the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were signed, is part of the wider Independence National Historical Park, which also includes the Liberty Bell. The site is one of the three national historical parks in Pennsylvania under NPS's care.

"Thank you for your continued support as we put our best (clock) face 🕢😀forward to keep our national shrine in top condition!" the post read.

NPS representatives for Independence National Historical Park did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Recreation Independence Hall Philadelphia Clocks National Park Service Old City Repairs

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage
Limited - FCCC Dr Cann examines patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults

Just In

Must Read

Obituaries

'Original Hawk' Jim Brennan leaves behind a legacy at St. Joe's

jim brennan SJU hawk

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Health News

The U.S. spends more on health care than other rich countries, but its system performs much worse, report finds

U.S. health Care

TV

Up next for the Kelces: Hallmark holiday movies

donna kelce hallmark movie

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Zack Wheeler dominates, but poor offense leads to series loss vs. Brewers

Wheeler 9.18.24

Food & Drink

Boozy Mutt to host event for dog lovers who are looking for love

Boozy Mutt Singles Night

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved