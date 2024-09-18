Phillies prospect watch: Young talent like Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford and Eduardo Tate make strides

What does it mean when 19 of your top 30 prospects are 21 years old or younger? For a contender like the Phillies, it is probably not a bad thing.

There isn't much room on the big league roster for young talent right now — except for maybe at the 5th starter spot.

The majority of the Phillies' top prospects are still too young to drink alcohol. But there is a ton of potential, and there was some real growth and impressive play from a lot of big-name players down on the farm this season.

With the minor leagues wrapped up for the year, let's take one last look at how the Phillies' top 15 prospects (as ranked by MLB.com) played this season:

Stock up 📈

1. Aidan Miller, SS (Double-A)

Miller emerged as the top prospect in the Phillies' entire farm system with Andrew Painter on ice this season and he mashed in the lower levels of the minor league. In Single-A, he had 21 extra base hits in 39 games and a .401 on base percentage. He arrived for the last week or so of play in Reading, where the 20-year-old will start next season. He could be on the fast track for the big leagues — if there's room for him in the infield.

2. Andrew Painter, SP (IL)

Painter was previously the top prospect in the system and is still thought of as the most promising pitcher Philly has. The 21-year-old missed all of 2024 after getting Tommy John surgery, but he finally faced live hitters last week and projects to be healthy for spring training, where he could compete for a rotation spot. His good health is enough to boost his stock.

3. Justin Crawford, OF, (Double-A)

The No. 3 team prospect might have had the best season of anyone in the organization. Across two levels of the minors he hit .313 with 42 stolen bases and 79 runs scored in 110 games. He also flashed a bit of power with 38 extra base hits. The Phillies need a bat in the outfield who can play every day, and they might someday have that in the former first rounder.

5. Eduardo Tate, C (Single-A)

Tate is still a baby — he turned 18 three weeks ago. But he's been hitting like a man in the lower minors, boasting a .302 batting average. He also has some clutch — driving in 73 runs in 79 games played. It's a stretch to say he's J.T. Realmuto's successor, but he is on a trajectory to be majors ready as Realmuto ages out.

7. Dante Nori, OF (Single-A)

Nori — this year's first round pick — has a very small sample size to work from as he played just 14 games in Clearwater after being drafted and signed. He hit .240 there, and will likely start next spring there as well. Since he's fresh and new, we'll give him a place on the stock up list.

11. Gabriel Rincones Jr, OF (Double-A)

See a trend here? The Phillies have a slew of young and proficient position players, and Rincones was an impressive member of that group. He hit .263 when he was in Double-A with double digit homers. He's one of the team's eldest top prospects at 23.

13. Jean Carbera, SP (Double-A)

It took 13 prospects to finally get to a pitcher who pitched well in 2024. Cabrera is 22 and had a 3.80 ERA over 20 appearances (19 starts) in Reading. He had 110 strikeouts in 106.2 innings.

Stock down 📉

4. Starlyn Caba, SS (Single-A)

The good news about Caba? He's still just 18. The bad news? He hit .228 in his second year of professional baseball for Florida Gulf Coast and Clearwater combined. Caba has a lot of room to grow and time to do so.

6. Mick Abel, SP (Triple-A)

Abel was the team's first round pick in 2020, he's 23, and pitched the entire year in Triple-A. The Phillies are in desperate need of a fifth starter. And yet he didn't even sniff an MLB promotion. In 24 starts for the Iron Pigs, Abel went 3-12 with a 6.46 ERA. If he doesn't have a good start to his 2025 season he might be a candidate for a sell low, change of scenery trade.

8. Griffin Burkholder, OF (Single-A)

The Phillies' second-round pick started his career with a triple. After two at-bats he was put on the injured list, where he's been since that August 13th hit. An injury after one game is never a good way to start.



9. Devin Saltiban, INF (Single-A)

Last year's third rounder struggled at the plate this year, hitting just .237 in Clearwater. However his 17 homers are a good flash of power at that level.

10. Bryan Rincon, SS (Single-A)

Rincon was a hidden gem, taken in a late round a few years ago but he struggled to find a groove in 2024, averaging just .198 in low-A ball. He's a very talented defender and still just 20.

12. John Spikerman, OF (Single-A)

What does it say about a farm system when MLB.com names three of their top 12 prospects players with less than a month of pro ball experience? Spikerman was this year's third rounder and hit .226 in limited action in Clearwater.

14. Aroon Escobar, INF (IL)

Escobar spent most of the season injured — but in 24 games the 19 year old hit .338. Stock down until he stays healthy.

15. Seth Johnson, SP (Triple-A)

Johnson was... thrown into the fire to say the least. Acquired via trade with the Orioles, Johnson was given a spot start by the big league Phillies on September 8th and did not get through the third inning, allowing nine runs. He allowed five more in his final start of the year, a four-inning outing in Lehigh Valley.

