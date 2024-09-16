More Sports:

September 16, 2024

Taijuan Walker will start Phillies-Mets series in Queens

Walker is getting another look in the starting rotation after a huge relief appearance against the Mets over the weekend and with the NL East pennant in sight.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Taijaun-Walker-Phillies-Mets-9.14.24-MLB.jpg Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Taijuan Walker came up clutch during the Mets series after struggling all year.

Taijuan Walker is getting another look in the rotation. 

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said the right-hander will be getting the start on Thursday when the club heads to Queens to begin another series against the Mets – this time for four games – and with the postseason chase narrowing down, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki

Walker has struggled for much of the season, which eventually resulted in a move to the bullpen that didn't see the immediate results get much better. 

But on Saturday in the second of a crucial three-game series against the Mets down in South Philly, Walker was called on in relief of spot-starter Kolby Allard and came up huge

He pitched three shutout innings with only three hits allowed, which kept the Mets under control and allowed the Phillies to start cutting into what was a 4-0 hole beginning with the first of two Bryce Harper homers, eventually completing the comeback to win 6-4 and setting the stage for a major series win the next day.  

"It feels good when you can help the team," Walker said afterward. "I feel like I haven't done a good job helping the team this year, so any little way I can help... I'm happy I was able to do it today. A big one for us."

His next chance to help will now be back on the mound to start this week, possibly with the NL East pennant right there for the taking by the time his turn comes

To free up the spot in the rotation, Allard will swap with Walker and head into the bullpen, added The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

MORE: Phillies take dramatic series over the Mets, close in on NL East crown

