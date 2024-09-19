Boozy Mutt to host matchmaking event for dog lovers who are looking for love

For $80, you could find the love of your life at the Boozy Mutt next month — and you can guarantee they like pets.

The Fairmount bar is hosting the Singles Sip on Friday, Oct. 4, a matchmaking event for anyone looking for other pooch-passionate Philadelphians at 2639 Poplar St. The event is 21 and over, although it's recommended for the late 20s to late 30s crowd, and dogs welcome.

Attendees complete a questionnaire at the start of the night, asking about whether they like drama, believe in zodiac signs, vote regularly and have a five-year plan. Everyone gets just one match based on compatibility that's revealed halfway through the night. (No guarantee the dogs will also be compatible.)

The algorithm that will be used is by Matchbox, which has gone viral for its dating events in New York City and California. According to organizers, this will be the first Matchbox event in Philadelphia.

The night begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by the matchmaking event from 7-9 p.m. The bar will also have games and prizes. A ticket includes three "bites" from the Boozy Mutt's kitchen and Vita gelato, and drinks from Two Robbers, Vault Brewing, Four Humors Distilling and Vintage Imports. Saint Rocco's will also be on-site with treats for the pups.

Friday, Oct. 4 | 6-9 p.m.

The Boozy Mutt

2639 Poplar St.

