More Events:

September 19, 2024

Boozy Mutt to host matchmaking event for dog lovers who are looking for love

The Fairmount bar's the Singles Sip on Oct. 4 will feature cocktails, food, prizes and an algorithm to set up couples.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Dogs
Boozy Mutt Singles Night Provided Image/Peter Breslow Consulting & Public Relations

On Oct. 4, the Boozy Mutt will host a matchmaking night for dog-loving singles. Above, owners Sam and Allison Mattiola stand with their pooch in the bar's outdoor space.

For $80, you could find the love of your life at the Boozy Mutt next month — and you can guarantee they like pets. 

The Fairmount bar is hosting the Singles Sip on Friday, Oct. 4, a matchmaking event for anyone looking for other pooch-passionate Philadelphians at 2639 Poplar St. The event is 21 and over, although it's recommended for the late 20s to late 30s crowd, and dogs welcome. 

MORE: Oktoberfest and the Polo Classic: Your weekend guide to things to do

Attendees complete a questionnaire at the start of the night, asking about whether they like drama, believe in zodiac signs, vote regularly and have a five-year plan. Everyone gets just one match based on compatibility that's revealed halfway through the night. (No guarantee the dogs will also be compatible.) 

The algorithm that will be used is by Matchbox, which has gone viral for its dating events in New York City and California. According to organizers, this will be the first Matchbox event in Philadelphia.

The night begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by the matchmaking event from 7-9 p.m. The bar will also have games and prizes. A ticket includes three "bites" from the Boozy Mutt's kitchen and Vita gelato, and drinks from Two Robbers, Vault Brewing, Four Humors Distilling and Vintage Imports. Saint Rocco's will also be on-site with treats for the pups.

The Singles Sip

Friday, Oct. 4 | 6-9 p.m. 

The Boozy Mutt 

2639 Poplar St. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Dogs Brewerytown Singles Pets Bars Romance Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage
Limited - FCCC Dr Cann examines patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults

Just In

Must Read

Development

Mayor Cherelle Parker endorses 76ers arena in Center City

76ers Arena

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Senior Health

Training your brain to memorize names and to-do lists may delay Alzheimer's symptoms

Brain Training Alzheimer's

TV

Can you ace this Philly-themed 'Jeopardy!' category?

jeopardy philadelphia category

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Zack Wheeler dominates, but poor offense leads to series loss vs. Brewers

Wheeler 9.18.24

Festivals

Here's your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest around Philly

South Street Oktoberfest

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved