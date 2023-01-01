More Sports:

January 01, 2023

Jalen Hurts wears 'Bel-Air Academy' Will Smith jersey to Eagles game

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122022JalenHurts Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Fresh Prince of Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts, repped one of Philly's favorite sons on Sunday. Heading into Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts donned a Bel-Air Academy basketball Will Smith jersey:

Obviously, that look is a reference to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," the '90s TV hit that helped propel Smith into superstardom. 

For a rare balmy New Year's Day, that basketball jersey vibe works.  

While Hurts won't play against the Saints, he's still doing right by this city. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief

Just In

Must Read

Government

Nearly one year after deadly Fairmount fire, U.S. to mandate better smoke alarms in public housing
Fairmount Fire Smoke Alarm Bill

Sponsored

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Mental Health

To reduce stress levels in the new year, try sleeping more, adopting a hobby and other strategies
Stress Management Strategies

Eagles

Mailbag: What might the Eagles' offensive line configuration look like on Sunday against the Saints?
123022AndreDillard

Streaming

Netflix's new series 'Kaleidoscope' can be watched in any order
Netflix kaleidoscope series

Food & Drink

Not drinking for Dry January? These Philly bars and restaurants serve alcohol-free mocktails all month
Dry January Urban Farmer

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved