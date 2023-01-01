Jalen Hurts wears 'Bel-Air Academy' Will Smith jersey to Eagles game

The Fresh Prince of Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts, repped one of Philly's favorite sons on Sunday. Heading into Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts donned a Bel-Air Academy basketball Will Smith jersey:

Obviously, that look is a reference to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," the '90s TV hit that helped propel Smith into superstardom.

For a rare balmy New Year's Day, that basketball jersey vibe works.

While Hurts won't play against the Saints, he's still doing right by this city.

