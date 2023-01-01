Jalen Hurts wears 'Bel-Air Academy' Will Smith jersey to Eagles game

January 01, 2023
The Fresh Prince of Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts, repped one of Philly's favorite sons on Sunday. Heading into Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts donned a Bel-Air Academy basketball Will Smith jersey:
The Fresh Prince of Philly 👑@JalenHurts | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/J5VGzw9GSn— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 1, 2023
Obviously, that look is a reference to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," the '90s TV hit that helped propel Smith into superstardom.
For a rare balmy New Year's Day, that basketball jersey vibe works.
While Hurts won't play against the Saints, he's still doing right by this city.
