WATCH: Jalen Hurts receives master's degree from Oklahoma

Coming off an NFL season that established him as one of the league's superstars, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is picking up some off-the-field honors this offseason. On Friday, he was awarded a master's degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma. You can see the video below, as Hurts receives a standing ovation from the Sooner crowd:

Looking on the University of Oklahoma's website, the master's degree in Human Relations appears to be, at minimum, a 15-month online program. Here's the description given:

The online Master of Human Relations (MHR) combines theoretical perspectives from social sciences, humanities and the world of work and service. With two specializations available, this degree gives you the knowledge and practical skills to work in Human Relations, leadership and talent management, general management and other human skills roles.

Judging by his presence in the Eagles' locker room, I think he's a guy who might have been qualified to teach a leadership class or two before even receiving his master's.

Hurts spent the first three seasons of his college football career at the University of Alabama, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Communications and Information Sciences.

Transferring to Oklahoma for the 2019 collegiate season, Hurts finished as the runner-up in Heisman Trophy voting, throwing for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns. That Sooner team went 12-2 and advanced to the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader