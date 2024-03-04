More Sports:

March 04, 2024

Philly, NFL reacts to Jason Kelce's retirement speech

Jason Kelce announced his retirement with heavy emotion, and Philly's outpouring of support matched in kind.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Jason Kelce has officially called it a career on an incredible run.

Jason Kelce had the floor for as long as he needed it, and he needed it for a while in a speech that was arduous, heavily tearful, but through it all, infinitely grateful. 

It was everything Philadelphia wants out of anyone who ever plays for the city, and it was the perfect encapsulation of who Jason Kelce is. But it was also the end, and the stage that had the entire NFL world's attention. 

Kelce, the Eagles' longtime and heavily fan-favorite All-Pro center, retired Monday after 13 seasons, bringing a close to a playing career and a football legacy unlike any other. 

And over the course of nearly an hour, and through many, many tears, he touched on just about all of it – from the call from Andy Reid that he was being drafted to Philadelphia, the Snow Bowl against Detroit, the OK on the Philly Special and the Super Bowl parade, Jeff Stoutland's iconic sayings, Nick Sirianni sending kegs of beer to get him to stay, all of it.

He laid it all out there one more time, and Philly, and the football world, responded in kind. 

Here is just some of the reaction going around social media to Kelce's official retirement announcement Monday afternoon...

After the speech was done, after the many, many thanks were given, and after the even greater number of hugs were embraced inside the auditorium of the NovaCare Complex, a group of Eagles fans had gathered up outside of the building, waiting to give thank yous of their own and one last gift on Kelce's way out. 

Hey, maybe at a tailgate sometime soon, when the emotions aren't as heavy anymore. 

MORE: Kelce transcended being an offensive lineman, reaching true stardom

