Philly, NFL reacts to Jason Kelce's retirement speech

March 04, 2024
Jason Kelce had the floor for as long as he needed it, and he needed it for a while in a speech that was arduous, heavily tearful, but through it all, infinitely grateful.
It was everything Philadelphia wants out of anyone who ever plays for the city, and it was the perfect encapsulation of who Jason Kelce is. But it was also the end, and the stage that had the entire NFL world's attention.
Kelce, the Eagles' longtime and heavily fan-favorite All-Pro center, retired Monday after 13 seasons, bringing a close to a playing career and a football legacy unlike any other.
And over the course of nearly an hour, and through many, many tears, he touched on just about all of it – from the call from Andy Reid that he was being drafted to Philadelphia, the Snow Bowl against Detroit, the OK on the Philly Special and the Super Bowl parade, Jeff Stoutland's iconic sayings, Nick Sirianni sending kegs of beer to get him to stay, all of it.
He laid it all out there one more time, and Philly, and the football world, responded in kind.
Here is just some of the reaction going around social media to Kelce's official retirement announcement Monday afternoon...
The greatest to ever do it 🐐— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 4, 2024
Congratulations on an incredible NFL career, Jason Kelce. pic.twitter.com/HNRn5etpna
To the GOAT. Thank you, thank you, thank you. pic.twitter.com/N4TMP2LbHH— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 4, 2024
Everyone loves an underdog story 💚— New Heights (@newheightshow) March 4, 2024
Congratulations on a legendary career @JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/5czMOgTYpi
A true Philadelphian.— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 4, 2024
Congrats on your retirement and a Hall of Fame career, @JasonKelce! pic.twitter.com/mfH7nslirA
Cheers to one heck of a career. 💚— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 4, 2024
Thank you for everything you've done for Philly, @JasonKelce. Best of luck in retirement! pic.twitter.com/1hRhefvz1d
congratulations on a legendary career @JasonKelce! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/sZ4abQP9KD— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 4, 2024
A Philly and @NFL legend forever.— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) March 4, 2024
Enjoy your retirement, @JasonKelce!#DOOP | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Fa6XMV6g8m
The scene in the #Eagles’ cafeteria during Jason Kelce’s speech. Quiet the whole time, I’m told, except for the sound of people crying. pic.twitter.com/ZlA5NlhOGP— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 4, 2024
Travis Kelce emotional during Jason Kelce’s retirement press conference.— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2024
A beautiful moment to see Jason’s family going through this with him. He is looking at them often throughout the speech #Eagles pic.twitter.com/ieIqxDRGt4
Jason Kelce with big hugs for his brother Travis and his family after retiring pic.twitter.com/IduRmDPyQ9— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 4, 2024
Thank you for your dedication to the Eagles Autism Foundation and unwavering support of our autism community, @JasonKelce 💚— Eagles Autism Foundation (@eaglesautism) March 4, 2024
Congratulations on an incredible NFL career, Jason! pic.twitter.com/wBd1joiZQe
Walking away from the game he loved so much 💚— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) March 4, 2024
Congratulations on an incredible career, @JasonKelce. pic.twitter.com/9HONbnT2SG
Congrats to my guy @JasonKelce amazing career!!! #EaglesGoat https://t.co/Iy3f5WmzHV— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 4, 2024
Congrats to my good friend @JasonKelce on a legendary career. Had the crew over @greenlight but together a highlight tape of some of your best reps from 2023. I think this tape really shows your unique athleticism and how versatile you are as a player! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/X4FOhLVW6U— Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) March 4, 2024
Jason,— Jeff Stoutland (@CoachStoutland) March 4, 2024
Some of my fondest coaching moments have been by your side these past 11 seasons. I’m so proud of the player you’ve worked to become and legacy you’ve built. I will miss having you by my side. It’s been my honor & I congratulate you on an incredible career.
Stout out pic.twitter.com/l5fYsHCjPw
Just go ahead and get the Gold Jacket fitted right now.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2024
Congrats on one hell of a career @JasonKelce
A pleasure and an honor to share the field with you.
🙏🏼
Jason Kelce just delivered the greatest retirement speech I've ever seen.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2024
Authentic, reflective, appreciative of so many people and the places at every step of his journey.
Build the statue now.
What an all-time great.
Thank you for everything @JasonKelce This one hurts.. pic.twitter.com/7PPPomUFGP— The Giovanni Show Podcast (@GioThePodcaster) March 4, 2024
There will never be another one like Jason Kelce.— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 4, 2024
pic.twitter.com/xSdWK5orO6 https://t.co/AGNstCCaIr
I honestly don’t think you understand the impact you had on your teammates for the past 13 years.— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) March 4, 2024
I wouldn’t be the player I am without you and we would not have had the success without you; and that’s not even talking about your on-field talent.
Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/bSCldHeDxY
They don’t make em any better than #62. Thanks for the memories big guy https://t.co/7Mp6uKou8O— Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) March 4, 2024
After the speech was done, after the many, many thanks were given, and after the even greater number of hugs were embraced inside the auditorium of the NovaCare Complex, a group of Eagles fans had gathered up outside of the building, waiting to give thank yous of their own and one last gift on Kelce's way out.
Some Eagles fans assembled outside NovaCare to thank Jason Kelce. pic.twitter.com/0uBE7p9iBz— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) March 4, 2024
#Eagles fans with a keg outside of the NovaCare Complex for Jason Kelce pic.twitter.com/XNZZn7KbfS— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 4, 2024
Well.. now fans need to figure out what to do with a full keg of Miller Lite. @JasonKelce seemed a little too emotional to stop…@6abc pic.twitter.com/eEZSt4xkGC— John Paul (@JPaulOnAir) March 4, 2024
Hey, maybe at a tailgate sometime soon, when the emotions aren't as heavy anymore.
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports