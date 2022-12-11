More Sports:

Miles Sanders is first Eagles player to rush for 1,000 yards in eight years

Miles Sanders is the first Eagle to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014.

By Shamus Clancy
The Eagles have had a prolific rushing attack over the last two years. That didn't translate to huge numbers for running back Miles Sanders in 2021, but it sure has in 2022.

Sanders entered Sunday afternoon's game against the Giants with 924 rushing yards on the season. Sanders has hit 90 yards late in the third quarter, giving him his first ever 1,000-yard rushing season, making him the first Eagle to do since LeSean McCoy in 2014 (1,319).

Going into Week 14, Sanders was sixth in the NFL in rushing and is on his way to another big day.

He's up to 10 touchdowns this season as well, as his first quarter touchdown at MetLife Stadium gave the Eagles a lead they've yet to relinquish:

Appropriately, Sanders channeled Shady McCoy's signature touchdown celebration too.

Sanders will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Eagles aren't in the business of handing out big contracts to running backs, so it'll be intriguing to see how the organization handles Sanders' future. While he's not an elite three-down back, he has chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts and this offensive line, acting as a key cog in this relentless offensive machine. 

