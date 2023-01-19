More Sports:

January 19, 2023

WATCH: Eagles release new playoff hype video

The new video builds upon the team's "It's a Philly Thing" slogan.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Vikings-Week-2-2022-NFL.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts strikes a pose after connecting on a 53-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins in the first half against the Vikings Monday, September 19, 2022.

Ahead of Saturday's playoff matchup with the New York Giants, the Eagles have released their (first?) postseason hype video, featuring voice-overs from Morris Chestnut, Dawn Staley and Rob McElhenney and "The Fire" by The Roots and John Legend:

The Eagles are leaning on their new "It's a Philly Thing" slogan. While I think that's a bit too on the nose and reminiscent of some shirt you might find at the airport (or sold outside the stadium for $10), I get that they're trying to play up the "From Here" vibes here. Hey, I love being from Philly and annoying every non-Philadelphian about it. At least it didn't include a weird usage of "jawn," right?

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Playoffs

Videos

Featured

A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

What's next for the Philly real estate?
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Development

Cherry Hill Diner to be replaced by a car wash after 58 years in business
Cherry Hill Diner Demolition

Sponsored

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

Healthy Eating

Intermittent fasting is popular, but eating a few small meals may be a more effective weight loss plan
Intermittent Fasting AHA study

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Five matchups to watch, when the Eagles have the ball
011923AJBrown

Social Media

New Jersey grandfather goes viral on TikTok for 'fit check' and grandchildren's Christmas gifts
gramps tiktok jersey

Food & Drink

Tinsel reopens as Philadelphia Eagles themed pop-up bar for the playoffs
tinsel takes flight eagles pop up bar

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved