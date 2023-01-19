WATCH: Eagles release new playoff hype video

Ahead of Saturday's playoff matchup with the New York Giants, the Eagles have released their (first?) postseason hype video, featuring voice-overs from Morris Chestnut, Dawn Staley and Rob McElhenney and "The Fire" by The Roots and John Legend:

The Eagles are leaning on their new "It's a Philly Thing" slogan. While I think that's a bit too on the nose and reminiscent of some shirt you might find at the airport (or sold outside the stadium for $10), I get that they're trying to play up the "From Here" vibes here. Hey, I love being from Philly and annoying every non-Philadelphian about it. At least it didn't include a weird usage of "jawn," right?

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader