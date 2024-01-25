What to expect from a Vic Fangio defense

A new defensive coordinator is coming for the Eagles. Vic Fangio is on his way to Philadelphia to sign a contract with the team, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After consulting with the Eagles during the 2022 season, the assumption was that Fangio would be the Birds' 2023 defensive coordinator with Jonathan Gannon headed elsewhere as a head coach. With the Gannon-to-Arizona situation fuzzy, Fangio moved on and became the DC of the Dolphins. The Eagles were left empty handed after the Super Bowl, however, and were forced to pivot to worse replacements.

An adult is back in the room for this defense.

If you want to play the "From Here" card, Fangio is a native of Dunmore, Pennsylvania, which is just outside of Scranton. He stayed in the state for college too, attending East Stroudsburg. He's a hardcore Phillies fan as well. For another local wrinkle, he was a defensive assistant on the Philadelphia Stars' coaching staff when the team won the USFL championship in 1984.

Fangio has spent 19 seasons in the NFL as a defensive coordinator, dating back to 1995, before becoming a head coach in Denver in 2019, plus his lone season in Miami. Here's how his squads ranked in yards and points allowed in that period:

Year Team Yards rank Points rank 1995 Panthers 7th 8th 1996 Panthers 10th 2nd 1997 Panthers 15th 13th 1998 Panthers 30th 27th 1999 Colts 15th 17th 2000 Colts 21st 15th 2001 Colts 29th 31st 2002 Texans 16th 20th 2003 Texans 31st 27th 2004 Texans 23rd 15th 2005 Texans 31st 32nd 2011 49ers 4th 2nd 2012 49ers 3rd 2nd 2013 49ers 5th 3rd 2014 49ers 5th 10th 2015 Bears 14th 20th 2016 Bears 15th 24th 2017 Bears 10th 9th 2018 Bears 3rd 1st 2023 Dolphins 10th 22nd





Some noteworthy points on Fangio's squads:

• Fangio became the defensive coordinator for an expansion Panthers team in 1995. Carolina made the NFC Championship Game in 1996.

• That early Peyton Manning era in Indianapolis felt like the Mike D'Antoni "7 Seconds or Less" Phoenix Suns. They didn't care about defense before hiring Tony Dungy in 2002. I don't fault him too, too much for that.



• Fangio joined the expansion Texans in 2002. He did not have that same initial success in Houston as he did in Carolina clearly.



• In between his defensive coordinator gigs in Houston and San Francisco, Fangio spent two years as a defensive assistant and one as a linebackers coach in Baltimore. Fangio then went to Stanford to be their defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh for a single season. Harbaugh then went on to became the 49ers' head coach in 2011 and brought Fangio along with him.



• Those 49ers defenses were awesome. NaVorro Bowman, Justin Smith, Patrick Willis, Aldon Smith and Dashon Godson were all First-Team All-Pro players there. San Francisco made the Super Bowl in 2012 and advanced to the NFC Championship Game in both 2011 and 2013.



• Chicago had a monster defense in 2018. That Bears team, however, ran into the buzzsaw that was Nick Foles and lost in the iconic Double Doink playoff game to the Eagles.



• Fangio's numbers with the Dolphins this past season aren't impressive, but they dealt with a rash of injuries.



Fangio's teams struggled overall in Denver, as the Broncos went just 19-30 in his three seasons as a head coach there, but the defense he's known for remained stout (there was a down year in 2020):

Year Yards rank Points rank 2019 12th 10th 2020 21st 25th 2021 8th 3rd





If Denver didn't have a game of musical chairs between horrific quarterbacks playing in the same division as Patrick Mahomes, perhaps Fangio doesn't burn out in the same fashion. Some coaches aren't head coaches and are just meant to be coordinators. I look at Dick LeBeau and Wade Phillips as those types of figures. Fangio, too.

As for Fangio's schematic style, his teams are known to be light on blitzing and with a structure based around two high safeties. These looks are predicated on stopping deep, explosive gains and living with shorter, underneath completions. Fangio's success in San Francisco and Chicago led to that style of play seeping through the rest of the NFL. Pete Carroll's single-high look was all the rage at one point in time (I recommend reading "The Essential Smart Football" by Chris B. Brown for more on that). Fangio's system has now become a blueprint for defensive minds everywhere.

Those Fangio disciples struggled in 2023, including the Eagles' own Sean Desai, as the team seemed hellbent on employing a Fangio-like scheme given the whiff on him last February. The same is true of Brandon Staley, Gannon in Arizona and others. If someone is going to have success with the system, however, I'm banking on it being "Lord Fangio" himself.

Fangio's base front is 3-4, which meshes with the Eagles' recent mix of multiple look fronts. Aldon Smith had a whopping 42 sacks as a stand-up edge rusher from 2011-2013 under Fangio. The Bears acquired Khalil Mack in the 2018 offseason and he was an All-Pro with 12.5 sacks in his lone season with the coach. The Eagles are hoping they revert to their record-breaking 2022 sack numbers with Fangio now in town rather than the underwhelming 2023 performance from the pass rush.



With Sirianni becoming the archetypal "CEO coach," this show is Fangio's to run. The Eagles finally have their guy and there's nowhere to go but up after the disaster that was the 2023 Birds defense.

