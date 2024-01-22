More Sports:

January 22, 2024

Report: Zach Ertz is signing with Lions

Former Eagles Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz is joining the Lions for their Super Bowl run.

By Shamus Clancy
Zach Ertz is hoping for a second Super Bowl ring after signing with the Lions.

A former Eagles Super Bowl hero is hoping for another ring.

Zach Ertz is signing with the Detroit Lions, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Cardinals, who the Eagles dealt the tight end to back during the 2021 campaign, granted Ertz his release earlier this season with the assumption that Ertz would soon sign with a contender. That certainly did not happen quickly with Ertz now joining the Lions just ahead of their NFC Championship Game matchup with the 49ers.

Pelissero notes that Ertz will begin on the team's practice squad. It should be safe to assume that Ertz will be elevated for Sunday's game in the Bay Area.

In seven career playoff games with the Eagles, Ertz tallied 360 receiving yards on 33 catches with two touchdowns. No catch was bigger than Ertz's go-ahead touchdown in Super Bowl LII over the Patriots. 

