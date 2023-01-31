More Sports:

January 31, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles are NFC Champs! Celebrate by getting yourself some NFC Championship gear

By PhillyVoice Staff
The Eagles beat the 49ers to be the 2022 NFC Champions and now fans can get the Eagles NFC Championship hats, shirts, jerseys and more.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC Conference beating the 49ers and now it's time to show off your favorite team to everyone with NFC Conference Champs gear. Find your favorite hats, pennants, rally towels, t-shirts, sweatshirts and more all year long.

Philly is all in on this Eagles Super Bowl run and there's no better way to showcase your fandom than to wear it on your sleeves. Literally. Whether you're preparing for your big Super Bowl party or looking for your new go-to hoodie, grab the latest gear to celebrate the Birds.


Philadelphia Eagles Nike 2022 NFC Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt

Eagles Nike 2022 NFC Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt

The 2022 NFC Champions Locker Room Trophy Collection T-Shirt features commemorative graphics matching those worn by the team after the game.
Get the t-shirt at Fanatics.com


Philadelphia Eagles Fanatics Pack 2022 NFC Champions Gift Box

Eagles Fanatics Pack 2022 NFC Champions Gift Box

The 2022 NFC Champions Fanatics Pack Gift Box includes: 2 Sided Locker Room Towel; 1'' Lanyard; 12oz. Can Cooler; 3pk Multi Use Decal; 12oz. SLIM Can Cooler; 12'' x 30'' Premium Felt Pennant; New Era Locker Room Hat.
Get the Eagles Gift Box at Fanatics.com


WinCraft 2022 NFC Champions Locker Room Two-Sided Towel

Eagles WinCraft 2022 NFC Champions Locker Room Two-Sided Towel

The 2022 NFC Champions Locker Room Two-Sided Towel features commemorative graphics matching those worn by the team after the game.
Get the Eagles Towel at Fanatics.com


Philadelphia Eagles WinCraft 2022 NFC Champions Premium Pennant

Eagles WinCraft 2022 NFC Champions Premium Pennant

2022 NFC Champions Premium Pennant from WinCraft is made with 100% felt and features commemorative graphics.
Get the Eagles NFC Champions Pennant at Fanatics.com


Philadelphia Eagles Fanatics Branded 2022 NFC Champions Shadow Cast T-Shirt

Eagles Fanatics Branded 2022 NFC Champions Shadow Cast T-Shirt

The 2022 NFC Champions Shadow Cast T-Shirt from Fanatics Branded features commemorative graphics and is 100% cotton.
Get the Eagles T-Shirt at Fanatics.com


Philadelphia Eagles Nike 2022 NFC Champions Iconic Therma Performance Pullover Hoodie

Eagles Nike 2022 NFC Champions Iconic Therma Performance Pullover Hoodie

The 2022 NFC Champions Iconic Therma Performance Pullover Hoodie from Nike is 100% polyester with Dri-FIT® technology that wicks away moisture and features commemorative graphics.
Get the Eagles Hoodie at Fanatics.com


PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

