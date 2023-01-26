The best Eagles NFC Championship game player prop bets, over/unders





It's finally the time of year that sports betting enthusiasts live for — the final three NFL games of the season.

The Eagles will host the 49ers before the Chiefs host the Bengals Sunday, and the prop bets will be flying as the four teams vie for two spots in Super Bowl LVII.

No fantasy football? No problem. Here's a look at our takes on some Eagles-related over/under prop bets that were handicapped by Betonline.ag. Similar bets and lines are available wherever you place your sports bets.

Jalen Hurts

249.5 passing yards — go UNDER

In 11 of his 16 games this season Hurts did not eclipse 250 yards. The Niners have an average secondary, but the trend is that he won't throw for a ton of yards.

1.5 passing touchdowns — go OVER

In contrast to the passing yard trend, Hurts threw for two or more scores nine times this season. His targets (more on that later) have been lighting it up game in and game out — particularly in scoring situations. We're hitting the over here.

21.5 completions — go OVER

Hurts averaged 20.4 completions per game during the regular season. This prop comes down to whether you think the Eagles will be playing from behind or not. The safe bet might be to go over, as the Niners could be the best team Philly has faced all year.

48.5 rushing yards — go OVER

Hurts averaged a tick over 50 yards per game during the regular season and looked very healthy in the Divisional Round. Expect him to carry the ball on both scrambles and designed runs all game long.

Receivers

A.J. Brown 71.5 yards — Go OVER

Brown was quiet in the Eagles' first playoff game, with just 22 yards receiving. That was a statistical blip. In the four games preceding, Brown eclipsed 95 yards in each one. There's no reason to think he'll be less involved in the gameplan against San Francisco.

DeVonta Smith 65.5 yards — go OVER

If we are going over on Brown, and under on Hurts, then Smith might be a good under bet to make. But the trend and eyeball test suggest otherwise. Seven times in a row Smith has had more than 60 yards and he's been targeted at least eight times per game dating back to Week 10.

Dallas Goedert 47.5 yards — go UNDER

Something probably has to give, and we're going to lean on Goedert being the low man, falling short of 48 yards. He will be a red zone and third down target and could also be involved in the screen game, but with Hurts being under 250 yards, Goedert's numbers should correlate.

Quez Watkins 14.5 yards — go UNDER

Watkins did not get targeted against the Giants last week and has been fading from the Eagles' gameplan. Zach Pascal out-snapped him 24 to 22. He's a non-factor.

Running backs

Miles Sanders: 50.5 yards — go OVER

It's interesting that Sanders is projected to have around 50 rushing yards by sportsbooks. When he gets carries, he gets yards. The issue is sometimes the Birds forget to get him involved. Against the Giants in a blowout win, Sanders ran for 90 yards on 17 carries. The Niners have weapons and the Eagles will want to control the clock by running the ball.

Kenny Gainwell: 10.5 yards — go OVER

This could be a steal. Just 10.5? That's like three carries. After his monster game last week, there's no way they don't get Gainwell involved. Book this bet.

Other props

Jalen Hurts most passing yards 7-2 👎

Hurts ranks as the third of four QBs this weekend to lead the Championship Round in passing. We already decided to take the under on his yards, so this is not a smart bet. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahones (if healthy) should sling the ball.

A.J. Brown most receiving yards 11-2 👍

There really aren't a ton of elite receivers still playing in the postseason. Brown's chances of leading the weekend in receiving yards are the second best odds, behind just Ja'Marr Chase. DeVonta Smith is fourth at 7-to-1. Brown offers a big return on investment and would be a fun prop to root for Sunday.

Miles Sanders most rushing yards 7-2 👎

Sanders slots second via Vegas' rushing yards projections, behind Christian McCaffrey but somehow ahead of Joe Mixon. The 3-to-1 McCaffrey bet is probably the way to go. The Birds rushing defense is good, but not elite.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports