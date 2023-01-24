Eagles-49ers: A look at the odds for the NFC Championship

A beatdown of the Giants, another Dallas collapse, and an Eagles team on the doorstep of the Super Bowl?

Yeah, Philly's feeling pretty good after this weekend, but there's work still to do.

On deck now are the San Francisco 49ers, who behind Nick Bosa, George Kittle, and unsung quarterback Brock Purdy, will be looking to push a dominant year of their own to the finish line.

It'll be a battle of the conference's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the NFC title game, with both teams stacked in their own right. But going in, the top-seeded Eagles, with an undeniable home-field advantage down at Lincoln Financial Field, are projecting to have the slight edge.

Here's a look at the NFC Championship game odds across several sportsbooks: