More Sports:

January 24, 2023

Buying Eagles playoff tickets on Ticketmaster is a disaster

NFC Championship Game tickets went on sale Tuesday morning. The results were disastrous for Eagles fans.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Lincoln_financial_field_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese82.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Lincoln Financial Field fired up ahead of the Monday Night Football game against the Vikings back on September 19.

The Eagles' home-field advantage with nearly 70,000 screaming Philadelphians at Lincoln Financial Field is unmatched. With the Birds hosting the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, the Sports Complex is going to be a wild scene. That's if you can even get into the game.

Playoff tickets for the Eagles' matchup with the 49ers went on sale Tuesday morning and the results were predictability a mess given Ticketmaster's history. 

Fans are not happy about the thousands of people in a queue simultaneously, which they ultimately viewed as a futile effort. 

Stephane Hardinger is one such Eagles fan. He summed things up succinctly:

"It's f-----g impossible." 

Hardinger went on to say, "Trying to get Phillies and NLCS World Series tickets on Ticketmaster was difficult and frustrating, but at least it seemed there was a chance, however small, of a actually ending up with tickets. Not so with the Eagles."

He claimed that he's be in this queue for 40 minutes and is hopeless that he could end up with tickets. "Obviously they're sold out. Just tell me that," Hardinger said. He prefers the lottery system the Phillies used for those postseason tickets, which he believes evened the playing field. 

Eagles fans took to Twitter to share their woes: 

Ticketmaster is getting put on blast.

The Ticketmaster hate continues to seep through Philadelphia:

Not great!

The ticket sales company offers "verified resale tickets" listed on their website at highly marked up prices, leaving fans to speculate about how many tickets they even released to the public to buy to begin with:

I can think of few services that are as universally disliked as Ticketmaster. They make the IRS seem beloved in comparison. 

With all these fans having no luck on Ticketmaster, the secondary ticket market isn't going to be much help. The cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek is $706 with fees. A daunting price for sure, but, hey, seeing your favorite football team make the Super Bowl in person is a hell of an experience. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL playoffs Ticketmaster NFC Championship San Francisco 49ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Government

Ocean City's new approach to unruly teens could serve as blueprint for other Jersey Shore towns
Ocean City Police Teens

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Mental Health

The NFL has been slow to embrace mental health support for players
NFL Mental Health

Eagles

Reliving the Eagles' playoff win through the eyes of Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders fans
012323GiantsFans

Food & Drink

The Chicken or the Egg prepares to open Marlton location
chicken or the egg marlton opening date

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show to feature largest garden displays in its history
Flower Show Entrance Garden

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved