Eagles notes: A bunch of NFC contenders lose, more on A.J. Brown's injury

September 16, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles got to watch on Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions all lost their games.
Those three teams represent the Eagles' biggest perceived threats in the NFC. The following are the NFC Championship odds, via BetMGM, with teams that lost on Sunday bolded in red.
|Team
|Odds
|49ers
|+250
|Lions
|+450
|Eagles
|+475
|Cowboys
|+700
|Packers
|+1600
|Rams
|+1600
|Bears
|+2000
|Falcons
|+2000
|Seahawks
|+2200
|Saints
|+2500
|Buccaneers
|+2500
|Vikings
|+3000
|Cardinals
|+5000
|Commanders
|+10000
|Giants
|+12500
|Panthers
|+25000
The Cowboys', 49ers', and Lions' losses were all to other NFC teams, which could factor into tiebreakers. The Cowboys' and Lions' losses were also to common opponents with the Eagles, another potential factor in the tiebreaking process.
If the Eagles can take care of business against an inferior Falcons team on Monday night, they will be in a good early position to begin the season.
Well, Brown is an awesome player, and you don't want to be without awesome players. #Analysis.
However, in my opinion the Falcons will benefit from the loss of Brown more than most other teams would.
As noted in our five matchups to watch, one of the Falcons' biggest needs heading into free agency and the draft was at cornerback, but they didn't really do much to address it. They have one very good corner in A.J. Terrell, but the other two starters — Mike Hughes (CB2) and Dee Alford (slot) — are replacement-level players who in theory would be overmatched against Brown and DeVonta Smith, who combined for 12 catches for 203 yards and a TD Week 1. It felt a lot like Brown would see a lot of Terrell, leaving Smith to be able to do damage against Alford in the slot.
Now, the Falcons might be wise to just have Terrell follow Smith, because, I mean, what other receivers would you fear if you're Atlanta?
The Eagles will need guys like Jahan Dotson and likely practice squad callup Parris Campbell to step up take some pressure off of Smith.
