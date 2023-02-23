Eagles offseason guide: Key dates and resources

The NFL never stops moving, and though it's been a relatively quiet couple of weeks since the Eagles lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs, the Birds will be back at it in trying to make it back before you know it.

The window is already open for teams to designate the franchise tag, the scouting combine will begin on Tuesday in Indy – and you know it's always cool to watch the linemen just destroy the bench press – and then free agency will open where Howie Roseman and co. will inevitably be working the phones like crazy (provided they aren't already).

Then there'll be the draft at the end of April, rookie camps, OTAs, until we're finally back at training camp and wondering if this is the Eagles team that will make it back to the top of the mountain and send another parade up the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The NFL never stops and it can be a lot to keep up with at times. So here's a handy guide full of key dates and resources to keep you up to speed over the next couple of months:

February 21

• 4 p.m. ET: Teams are open to designate franchise tag.

February 28 – March 6

• NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

March 7

• College pro days begin.

• In-person and video/phone interviews with draft-eligible players begin.

• 4 p.m. ET: Deadline for clubs to designate franchise tag.

March 13-15

• Free agency negotiating period (beginning at noon ET on March 13 and ending at 3:59 p.m. ET on March 15).

• Eagles pending unrestricted free agents (20 in total):

Offense (8) Defense (11) Special Teams (1) T Andre Dillard CB James Bradberry P Brett Kern C Jason Kelce DT Fletcher Cox QB Gardner Minshew LB T.J. Edwards WR Zach Pascal S Marcus Epps RB Miles Sanders S C.J. Gardner-Johnson RB Boston Scott DE Brandon Graham G Isaac Seumalo DT Javon Hargrave TE Tyree Jackson* DT Linval Joseph DE Robert Quinn DT Ndamukong Suh LB Kyzir White

*Eagles can retain negotiating rights with minimum salary tender

March 15

• Teams must exercise 2023 contract options prior to 4 p.m. ET.

• Qualifying offers for restricted free agents must be submitted prior to 4 p.m. ET to retain a right of first refusal/compensation.

• Minimum salary tenders must be submitted to players with less than three accrued seasons of free agency credit prior to 4 p.m. ET to retain negotiating rights.

• Teams must be salary cap compliant prior to 4 p.m. ET.

• 2023 league year begins at 4 p.m. ET. Trading and free agency open.

March 26-29

• League meeting in Phoenix.

April 3

• Teams with new head coaches may begin offseason workouts.

April 17

• Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workouts.

April 19

• Deadline for teams to test, visit, interview, or conduct a physical of draft-eligible players at their own facility.

April 21

• Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 26

• Deadline for teams to exercise right of first refusal on restricted free agents.

April 27

• Deadline for teams to test, visit, interview (remote or in-person), or conduct a physical of draft-eligible players from any location.

April 27-29

• 2023 NFL Draft, Kansas City.

• Eagles draft picks:

Round Overall 1 10 via NO 1 31 2 63 3 95 7 222 via HOU 7 251

May 1

• Deadline for teams to send "May 1 Tender" to any of its unsigned unrestricted free agents.

• Deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options on 2020 NFL Draft selections.

May 5-8 or 12-15

• Window for teams to host rookie camps.

May 22-24

• Spring league meeting (location TBD).

