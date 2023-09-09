More Sports:

September 09, 2023

Eagles-Patriots: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 1

Are the Eagles ready for their first challenge in what all of Philadelphia is hoping will be the start of a road back to the Super Bowl?

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Jalen-Huts-Preseason-August-2023.jpg Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

It's a new season for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

The wait's nearly over. 

Fueled behind months of anticipation, sky-high expectations, and maybe just as strong of a roster as the last, the Eagles will finally kick off their 2023 season against the Patriots on Sunday afternoon in Foxboro, and with it, what all of the Delaware Valley is hoping will be the start of a long road back to the Super Bowl. 

But they have to start first, and take it one game at a time – every Eagle right now will be the first to tell you that.

And the first in line standing in their way will be Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, and a New England squad looking for the early upset. 

Are the Eagles ready for the next challenge?

Here's what our writers think:

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 1

Eagles (0-0) at Patriots (0-0)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium (Foxboro, Ma.)
 

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz,Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 1 betting odds
 Book Spread Money LineTotal (O/U) 
DraftKings PHI -4 PHI -112
NE -108		45
FanDuel  PHI -4PHI -115
NE -105		45
BetMGM PHI -4PHI -110
NE -110		45
UniBetPHI -4PHI -109
NE -112 		 45
 PointsBetPHI -3.5 PHI -110
NE -110		45

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

@JimmyKempski |  Email |  Stories
2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 0-0

PICK: Eagles 29, Patriots 17

When the Eagles are good, road games can often feel like home games because Philly fans travel so well. This Sunday, there won't be many Birds fans at Gillette Stadium because Tom Brady is being honored at halftime, which is causing astronomical ticket prices. In that sense, it's not ideal that the Eagles drew a Patriots away game Week 1.

Ultimately, it shouldn't matter. The Pats have a very good defense, but the Eagles can score on anyone. On the other side of the ball, the Pats' already bad offense will be compromised by their banged-up offensive line. The Eagles should dominate in the trenches and pound Mac Jones.

MORE: Kempski's Week 1 Picks

Evan Macy

@evan_macy |  Email |  Stories
2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 0-0

PICK: Eagles 27, Patriots 20

It’s really early in the year to have a handle on just how good the Patriots' defense will be against what should be a potent Eagles offense, but I do think Philly will cover the spread on the road and get off to a convincing start. 

I’m most interested to see how the running backs and run game are used with the new tailbacks on the roster.

Shamus Clancy

@shamusclancy | Email |  Stories
2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 0-0

PICK: Eagles 30, Patriots 16

As the Patriots prepare to honor failed Montreal Expos catcher Tom Brady, the Eagles will ruin that homecoming party for TB12. 

Bill Belichick is 25-25 in the post-Brady era and their once indomitable presence is gone. 

Against a banged-up New England offensive line, I expect the Birds’ pass-rushers to feast, including Jalen Carter’s first career NFL sack. On the offensive side of the ball, we’re in for an MVP-caliber performance from Jalen Hurts, throwing for a touchdown and rushing for two others in a 30-16 win. 

MORE: Eagles-Patriots injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome

@itssnick | EmailStories
2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 0-0

PICK: Eagles 28, Patriots 14

The Eagles are on a mission and the Patriots just aren't the powerhouse that they were. Nakobe Dean getting his first true test relaying the defensive plays might make this one seem a little shaky at first, but that should wear off quick. Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith are going to feast off the edge, and Jalen Carter is ready to wreak havoc himself on the inside.

The Patriots do have a somewhat underrated defense, but at the same time, I have a hard time imagining Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense not getting theirs – not with DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert all needing to be covered. 

It'll be a 1-0 start for the Birds.

MORE: NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Eytan Shander

@shandershow | Stories
2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 0-0

PICK: Eagles 22, Patriots 20

The Eagles embark on a long journey back to the postseason through a much more difficult schedule than last year. Nick Sirianni seemed to understand the grueling strain of preseason to be unnecessary, as evidenced by the lack of any real starters playing. Jalen Hurts and the offense didn’t lose much, nor did the defense outside of a loudmouth coordinator. 

Two new coordinators, a little rust, and the wear on anyone’s body taking a shorter turnaround are working against the Eagles. Kudos to anyone who got in New England at +5. This is a close game where Philadelphia eventually overcomes the hoody. Eagles win, 22-20. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia New England Patriots Bill Belichick Mac Jones Jalen Carter Betting Odds Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Asian Arts Initiative - Invasive Species

Asian Arts Initiative's new augmented reality exhibition reimagines an abandoned patch of the city’s streetscape
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Uprise FEstival 13

Find vibrant Fall festivals and more in Cumberland Valley

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Danelo Cavalcante's escape from Chester County Prison is an 'outrage,' DA says
chester county prison escape danelo cavalcante

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

Crime

Danelo Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison with a feat of strength caught on video
Cavalcante climb walls

Eagles

Eytan Shander: Jalen Hurts is the real CEO of the Eagles
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Training-Camp-8.3.23-NFL.jpg

Men's Health

Women can help men overcome their reluctance to self-care; here's how
Senior Couple Bikes

Food & Drink

Eagles fans can get free coffee at Dunkin' on Mondays this football season
dunkin free coffee eagles

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved