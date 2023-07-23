Go to Wagtail admin interface
More Sports:

July 23, 2023

Eagles player hierarchy heading into 2023 training camp

Ahead of training camp, Jimmy Kempski puts the Eagles roster into tiers.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
072123HurtsFaceOfFranchise Jimmy/for PhillyVoice

Face of the franchise Jalen Hurts

Let's make this a new annual feature to see how Eagles players' statuses change over the years.

Face of the franchise 😇

Jalen Hurts

Active legends and future Hall of Famers 🧥

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson

072223LaneJohnsonHOFJasonKelceLane2

Active legends, but maybe not Hall worthy 💁‍♂️

Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham

Star players 💫

A.J. Brown and Haason Reddick

121822SweatyJgifJimmy/for PhillyVoice
On the verge of stardom 🫳💫

DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Josh Sweat, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Jake Elliott

30-somethings, but still good 👴👴

Darius Slay and James Bradberry

Breakout season? 🚀

Milton Williams

Big role, big questions ❓

Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis

Starter or backup? 📈📉

Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Reed Blankenship, and Sydney Brown

Exciting rookies under the microscope 🔬

Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith

Roster lock, expanded role? 🤷‍♂️

Kenny Gainwell

Roster lock, specialized role

Avonte Maddox and Britain Covey

Cautious excitement 🤞

Rashaad Penny, D’Andre Swift, and Christian Elliss

Hope they don’t have to play, but happy they’re here 👍

Marcus Mariota, Boston Scott, Jack Driscoll, Dennis Kelly, Zech McPhearson, and Josh Jobe

New vets we’ll know more about soon (potential starters) 

Olamide Zaccheaus, Terrell Edmunds, and Nicholas Morrow

Honeymoon period 🌚

Kelee Ringo and Moro Ojomo

The team likes them more than you do 

Jack Stoll and K'Von Wallace

The battle for "Emergency Quarterback Supremacy" ⛑️

Tanner McKee and Ian Book

On the verge of falling out of favor 😬

Quez Watkins, Sua Opeta, and Shaun Bradley

Must show improvement in Year 3 to make the team

Patrick Johnson and Marlon Tuipulotu

Must show improvement in Year 2 to make the team

Grant Calcaterra and Kyron Johnson

Fans are actively rooting against them to make the team 👻

Derek Barnett, Arryn Siposs, and Josiah Scott

072123NickBarnett

Challengers for the embattled guys 🙏

Ty Zentner and Janarius Robinson

New vets we’ll know more about soon (potential role players)

Kentavius Street, Justin Evans, and Dan Arnold

Formerly exciting

Tyree Jackson

Undrafted roster hopefuls, splashy version

Devon Allen, Joseph Ngata, Eli Ricks, and Mekhi Garner

Undrafted roster hopefuls, unsplashy version

Jadon Haselwood and Trevor Reid

Fans like them more than the team (probably) does 

Trey Sermon and Greedy Williams

Probably only still here because they were draft picks 

Davion Taylor and Tarron Jackson

Full-time job on the practice squad 👨‍🔧

Greg Ward, Brett Toth, and Matt Leo

Practice squad hopefuls / camp bodies 🙎‍♂️

Kennedy Brooks, Tyrie Cleveland, Charleston Rambo, Brady Russell, Dalton Keene, Roderick Johnson, Fred Johnson, Chim Okorafor, Cameron Tom, Julian Good-Jones, Tyrese Robinson, Noah Elliss, Ben VanSumeren, Mario Goodrich, and Tristin McCollum

Sort of on the team but not really and an icky topic 😖

Josh Sills

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

