Eagles player hierarchy heading into 2023 training camp

July 23, 2023
Let's make this a new annual feature to see how Eagles players' statuses change over the years.
Jalen Hurts
Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson
Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham
A.J. Brown and Haason Reddick
DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Josh Sweat, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Jake Elliott
Darius Slay and James Bradberry
Milton Williams
Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis
Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Reed Blankenship, and Sydney Brown
Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith
Kenny Gainwell
Avonte Maddox and Britain Covey
Rashaad Penny, D’Andre Swift, and Christian Elliss
Marcus Mariota, Boston Scott, Jack Driscoll, Dennis Kelly, Zech McPhearson, and Josh Jobe
Olamide Zaccheaus, Terrell Edmunds, and Nicholas Morrow
Kelee Ringo and Moro Ojomo
Jack Stoll and K'Von Wallace
Tanner McKee and Ian Book
Quez Watkins, Sua Opeta, and Shaun Bradley
Patrick Johnson and Marlon Tuipulotu
Grant Calcaterra and Kyron Johnson
Derek Barnett, Arryn Siposs, and Josiah Scott
Ty Zentner and Janarius Robinson
Kentavius Street, Justin Evans, and Dan Arnold
Tyree Jackson
Devon Allen, Joseph Ngata, Eli Ricks, and Mekhi Garner
Jadon Haselwood and Trevor Reid
Trey Sermon and Greedy Williams
Davion Taylor and Tarron Jackson
Greg Ward, Brett Toth, and Matt Leo
Kennedy Brooks, Tyrie Cleveland, Charleston Rambo, Brady Russell, Dalton Keene, Roderick Johnson, Fred Johnson, Chim Okorafor, Cameron Tom, Julian Good-Jones, Tyrese Robinson, Noah Elliss, Ben VanSumeren, Mario Goodrich, and Tristin McCollum
Josh Sills
