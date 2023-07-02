Eagles player review: Josh Jobe edition

During the offseason, we'll be taking a close look at Philadelphia Eagles players of interest who are currently on the roster but we may not know a lot about just yet. Today we'll take a look at cornerback Josh Jobe.

As a prospect before entering the NFL, Jobe was a well-known player from a major program at Alabama who was being projected as a possible Day 2 pick after a strong junior season in 2020 when he had 55 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and 2 forced fumbles. However, after a down season in 2021 partly due to injuries (he played most of the season with turf toe), Jobe went undrafted. A look at some highlights from his positive 2020 season:

Jobe is 6'0, but he has good length with 32 5/8" arms, and he was thought of in college as a physical tackler with some appealing zone coverage traits.

Jobe had a solid showing in training camp, but he probably made the team because of a really good preseason game against the Browns. On the first drive, Jobe (No. 38, bottom of the screen) did a nice job playing an end around. After he diagnosed the play, he sprinted toward the sideline to force the runner back inside toward his help, and wound up making the tackle anyway. This should have been a bigger play for the Browns offense.

On a 2nd and 2, he did a nice job breaking on a quick out and helping cause an incompletion.

Jobe was also effective in press coverage. This is a little tough to see (bottom of the screen), but he wins this rep immediately when he forces the receiver to the sideline (he may have even gone out of bounds?), while also staying with him after the bump.

The following was the only completion Jobe allowed on the night. He caused the ball to pop up into the air, which the Browns receiver caught anyway, and he was also called for pass interference on the play (I didn't think this was PI-worthy, but whatever). Still, I like the aggressiveness/competitiveness on this rep.

And finally, he had a nice pass breakup while on an island in man coverage at the goal line at the end of the first half.

Jobe appeared in 11 games for the Eagles during the regular season, mostly on special teams as a gunner. He saw action in the regular defense in three games — the Eagles' Week 14 drubbing of the Giants (12 snaps), and both blowout playoff wins against the Giants (5 snaps) and 49ers (4 snaps).

He was not fooled by a 49ers reverse flea flicker late in the game, staying in position and providing good coverage deep down the field, forcing Christian McCaffrey to throw to a vacant area on the other side of the field. And in the Giants game, he had a big hit that fired up a bunch of Eagles vets watching from the sidelines:

You can hear that hit, followed by the "OOOOOOH!" from the crowd.

I like Jobe's chances of making the Eagles' roster once again in 2023. My pecking order at cornerback would look something like this:

Darius Slay James Bradberry Avonte Maddox Zech McPhearson Kelee Ringo Josh Jobe

Because Slay will turn 33 in January and Bradberry will turn 30 in August, it would make sense for the Eagles to go with heavy numbers at cornerback so there's youth in the pipeline. Jobe will just need to fend off guys like Greedy Williams, Mario Goodrich, and a couple of undrafted rookies in Eli Ricks and Mekhi Garner.



