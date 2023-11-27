More Sports:

November 27, 2023

Eagles playoff-clinching scenario tracker

The Eagles are getting closer to inevitably making their playoff berth official.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Wet and cold Nick Sirianni

Here we'll track the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff clinching scenarios as they continue to progress throughout the rest of the regular season.

First, the NFC East standings:

NFC East Record Division GB 
Eagles 10-1 3-0 
Cowboys 8-3 3-1 
Giants 4-8 2-2 6.5 
Commanders 4-8 0-5 6.5 


The Eagles are not yet close to clinching the NFC East with six games to play and a two-game advantage over the Cowboys, but they are in very good shape. As a reminder, the tiebreakers for the division are as follows:

  1. Head-to-head games
  2. Division record
  3. Record against common opponents

The Eagles have a 2-game lead in the NFC East with a head-to-head win over the Cowboys under their belt. They also have a 3-0 record in the division, and have already played three of their four most difficult divisional games. They also have a favorable outlook on common opponents so far, should the tiebreaking process get that far: 

Common Opponent PHI DAL WAS NYG 
49ers  Loss  Loss 
Cardinals  Loss Win Win 
 RamsWin Win   
 Seahawks  Loss Loss 
 BillsWin  Loss Loss 
 DolphinsWin   Loss 
 JetsLoss Win  Loss 
 PatriotsWin Win Win Win 

The next tiebreaker after common opponents is conference record, which means that the Cowboys' loss to the Cardinals could end up being a killer. 

The NFC standings:

Seed NFC standings Record Conf record 
Eagles 10-1 6-0 
49ers 8-3 6-1 
Lions 8-3 5-2 
Falcons 5-6 4-4 
Cowboys 8-3 5-3 
Vikings 6-5 6-2 
Seahawks 6-5 5-3 
Packers 5-6 4-3 
Rams 5-6 4-4 
10 Saints 5-6 2-4 
11 Buccaneers 4-7 3-4 
12 Giants 4-8 3-4 
13 Commanders4-8 2-7 
14 Bears3-8 2-5 
15 Cardinals2-10 2-6 
16 Panthers1-10 0-7 


Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios, via the fine folks at playoffstatus.com. Most recent updates at the top:

Week 13

If the Eagles beat the 49ers next Sunday, they will not automatically clinch a playoff berth, but they can clinch a spot depending on other results around the league. 

They will clinch with a win over the Niners, plus any of the following combination of outcomes:

Scenario 1: 

  1. Lions lose to the Saints, and...
  2. Rams lose to the Browns.

Scenario 2: 

  1. Vikings lose to the Bears (Week 12 on MNF), and...
  2. Rams lose to the Browns.

Scenario 3: 

  1. Packers lose to the Chiefs, and...
  2. Rams lose to the Browns.

Scenario 4: 

  1. Vikings lose to the Bears (Week 12 on MNF), and...
  2. Lions lose to the Saints, and...
  3. Packers lose to the Chiefs.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

