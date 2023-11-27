Eagles playoff-clinching scenario tracker

November 27, 2023
Here we'll track the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff clinching scenarios as they continue to progress throughout the rest of the regular season.
First, the NFC East standings:
|NFC East
|Record
|Division
|GB
|Eagles
|10-1
|3-0
|-
|Cowboys
|8-3
|3-1
|2
|Giants
|4-8
|2-2
|6.5
|Commanders
|4-8
|0-5
|6.5
The Eagles are not yet close to clinching the NFC East with six games to play and a two-game advantage over the Cowboys, but they are in very good shape. As a reminder, the tiebreakers for the division are as follows:
The Eagles have a 2-game lead in the NFC East with a head-to-head win over the Cowboys under their belt. They also have a 3-0 record in the division, and have already played three of their four most difficult divisional games. They also have a favorable outlook on common opponents so far, should the tiebreaking process get that far:
|Common Opponent
|PHI
|DAL
|WAS
|NYG
|49ers
|Loss
|Loss
|Cardinals
|Loss
|Win
|Win
|Rams
|Win
|Win
|Seahawks
|Loss
|Loss
|Bills
|Win
|Loss
|Loss
|Dolphins
|Win
|Loss
|Jets
|Loss
|Win
|Loss
|Patriots
|Win
|Win
|Win
|Win
The next tiebreaker after common opponents is conference record, which means that the Cowboys' loss to the Cardinals could end up being a killer.
The NFC standings:
|Seed
|NFC standings
|Record
|Conf record
|1
|Eagles
|10-1
|6-0
|2
|49ers
|8-3
|6-1
|3
|Lions
|8-3
|5-2
|4
|Falcons
|5-6
|4-4
|5
|Cowboys
|8-3
|5-3
|6
|Vikings
|6-5
|6-2
|7
|Seahawks
|6-5
|5-3
|8
|Packers
|5-6
|4-3
|9
|Rams
|5-6
|4-4
|10
|Saints
|5-6
|2-4
|11
|Buccaneers
|4-7
|3-4
|12
|Giants
|4-8
|3-4
|13
|Commanders
|4-8
|2-7
|14
|Bears
|3-8
|2-5
|15
|Cardinals
|2-10
|2-6
|16
|Panthers
|1-10
|0-7
Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios, via the fine folks at playoffstatus.com. Most recent updates at the top:
If the Eagles beat the 49ers next Sunday, they will not automatically clinch a playoff berth, but they can clinch a spot depending on other results around the league.
They will clinch with a win over the Niners, plus any of the following combination of outcomes:
Scenario 1:
Scenario 2:
Scenario 3:
Scenario 4:
