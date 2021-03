In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed Jeffrey Lurie's reported mandate that the Philadelphia Eagles throw their full support behind Jalen Hurts, as well as some other draft and free agency talk.

Listen below. And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.





Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader