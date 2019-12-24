More Sports:

December 24, 2019

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 17

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122419DougPederson Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Doug Pederson has done a really good job this season.

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked after the 16th week of the 2019 regular season:

ESPN: 13th

Team MVP: Carson Wentz, QB

Wentz has been lights out over the past three games, completing 71% of his throws for 910 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions to rally the Eagles to a December push that has them on the doorstep of capturing the NFC East title. And he has done it with all three of his original starting receivers and primary running back Jordan Howard sidelined with injuries. Wentz was up-and-down for much of the season, but he has recaptured his MVP-like form at the most critical point of the year.

#JimmySays: It's hard to argue with Wentz as the team's MVP.

NFL.com: 12th

We're finally seeing what Carson Wentz can do on a (quasi-)playoff stage. The quarterback -- sidelined by injuries to close out each of the past two seasons -- has put a banged-up and undermanned Eagles team on his back in the past three weeks, leading Philly to three straight wins and sole possession of first place in the NFC East with one week to play. Wentz finished 31 of 40 for 319 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's huge 17-9 win over the Cowboys, doing most of his damage without Zach Ertz, his security-blanket tight end, who was limited by a rib injury. Wentz has a Christmas angel in rookie Miles Sanders, who had 156 yards of total offense on Sunday and has emerged as a weekly threat. The Eagles are one win (or Cowboys loss away) from making their third straight postseason appearance. Who would have predicted that a month ago?

#JimmySays: It wasn't that far out of the realm of possibility, really. I think we all understood that Dallas wasn't very good, and when they kept losing along with the Eagles, they kept the Birds alive. Philly was just able to (eventually) capitalize.

Yahoo: 13th

It would be fitting for the 2019 NFC East for the Eagles to blow this at the Giants on Sunday, wouldn’t it? And that could happen.

#JimmySays: That's just mean.

CBS Sports: ??th

That was a big game the Eagles won on Sunday. One more to go and they'll clinch.

#JimmySays: CBS didn't actually publish their power rankings yet. I just have a Christmas Eve party to get to, so we'll just predict their useless blurb this week.

USA Today: 12th

Rookie Miles Sanders blossoming into long-term backfield solution, producing nearly 400 yards of offense in team's three-game win streak.

#JimmySays: With another big game, I think Sanders has a decent argument for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

SportingNews: 11th

The Eagles fly up the rankings after dominating the Cowboys defensively in their biggest game of the season while also continuing to show more creative offensive pop. Doug Pederson has done another great December coaching job.

#JimmySays: Pederson has gotten some love nationally, but isn't getting enough credit locally, in my opinion.

Washington Post: 11th

Carson Wentz was terrific in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and the Eagles are making it work with unheralded players around Wentz on offense. That will be good enough, most likely, to win the NFC East. It’s unlikely to be good enough during the playoffs.

#JimmySays: At least the Washington Post didn't mention Nick Foles this week.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Power Rankings

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Wentz changes the narrative, Pederson makes Garrett look bad
Carson-Wentz-celebrates_122319_usat

Wawa

Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data
Wawa data breach

Healthy Eating

Vitamin B12 deficiency a serious risk for vegans, experts say
Vegan Vitamin B12

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' playoff-clinching scenarios, as well as their likely/ideal playoff opponents
122319CarsonWentzRussellWilson

Streaming

Netflix's 'The Witcher' tries to fill void left by conclusion of 'Game of Thrones'
The Witcher Freya Allan

Holiday

Time to ring in 2020: Roundup of New Year's Eve parties in Philly
New Year's Eve parties

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved