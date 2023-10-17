Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 7

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

The defense really balled out, to the point that it was easy to forget the Eagles dropped the turnover battle in the loss to the Jets, 4-0. They had the ball late with the chance to seal a win, but Jalen Hurts threw his third interception of the game on what was just an awful mistake, setting up the decisive touchdown for New York. You can argue that the Eagles should have run the ball there, hanging on to a 14-12 lead inside the two-minute warning, with the Jets out of timeouts. But you can't argue Hurts made a good decision on that pick. His first INT should have been ruled a Dallas Goedert fumble, and Hurts' second INT came with pressure, as the injury that forced Lane Johnson to leave loomed large. Johnson's replacement, Jack Driscoll, became a turnstile for Jets pass rushers. Hurts did have decent moments, and A.J. Brown was terrific, but the rest of the offense stunk. DeVonta Smith's two big drops were killers.

#JimmySays: Driscoll has taken a lot of heat in the aftermath of this loss, and rightfully so, but in my opinion the rest of the offensive line wasn't very good in this game and they have largely gotten a pass.

Lesson learned: Injury fortunes can change quickly. The defending NFC champions had good health through most of the 2022 season, with all 22 original starters playing in Super Bowl LVII. This season is taking on a different shape. Only one member of the starting secondary, James Bradberry, was on the field for the finish of Sunday's game against the Jets, and the offense took a massive hit when right tackle Lane Johnson exited with a right ankle injury. It's possible Philly's health will improve as the playoffs near, but it's going to be a bumpier ride. -- Tim McManus

#JimmySays: If there's a silver lining to the Eagles' injury woes this season, it's that they haven't lost any star players to long-term injuries. Avonte Maddox is the only starter who is done for the season, whereas a lot of other teams around the league have much bigger season-ending hits.



Who’d you beat?: Patriots, Vikings, Buccaneers, Commanders, Rams It’s fair to point out after the Eagles’ first loss of the season that they don’t have a super impressive win. Jalen Hurts, who threw a critical interception late in Sunday’s loss, has seven interceptions on 213 pass attempts this season. Last year, he had six interceptions on 460 pass attempts for the whole season. On the plus side, A.J. Brown became the fifth player since 2000 to have 125-plus receiving yards in four consecutive games Sunday. His 672 receiving yards are the third most through Week 6 in the last five years in the league.

#JimmySays: I don't know where the line is between an "impressive" win and a "super impressive" win, but I felt that their road wins over the Buccaneers and Rams were pretty good wins.

Time to find something out about a team that largely tightroped its way to 5-0. But Philly couldn't hang in the Jets' mosh pit, and next must try and keep pace with Miami's track team. Maybe breaking out the Kelly Green for "Sunday Night Football" will have the desired effect, though.

#JimmySays: The Eagles' overtime win against Washington was dicey and they made some mistakes late against the Patriots, but the Eagles' "win probability" charts mostly wouldn't suggest a bunch of "tightrope" walks.

What percentage of game time have the Eagles played from behind from a "win probability" standpoint this season? Like 5 percent, if that?

It was a little odd to see the Eagles run 22 times and throw it 45 in a game they led until the final two minutes. The Jets aren't easy to run on, but they might be even better against the pass. It was just a bad day for the Eagles.

#JimmySays: Eagles backs carried 14 times for 33 yards (2.4 YPC), and the Jets were missing their two starting outside corners. I can see why the Eagles called a lot of passes.

The Eagles offense hasn't looked great all season, but it wasn't good in the loss to the Jets. Jalen Hurts just hasn't been as good as we expected.

#JimmySays: CBS with the fire🔥analysis as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 2.0 Week 2: 2.8 📉 Week 3: 2.7 📈 Week 4: 2.8 📉 Week 5: 2.7 📈

Week 6: 2.0 📈 Week 7: 4.3 📉

