More Sports:

August 15, 2021

Eagles rookie DE Milton Williams could contribute immediately, with gifs and stuff

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
081521WilliamsScreenshot Screenshot/via NFL GamePass

Eagles DE Milton Williams

After the Philadelphia Eagles' first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the players I was interested in taking a closer look at was rookie third round DE Milton Williams, the highest of the Birds' 2021 draft picks to play in that game.

You're probably already aware of Williams' profile, but for anyone just catching up, after Williams was drafted — once we got past the dissension in the Eagles' war room after the pick, anyway — the most obvious takeaway from Williams' draft profile was his incredible athletic testing measurables from his pro day workouts.

As you can see, among defensive linemen, Williams was at least in the 90th percentile in the 40 yard dash, vertical jump, 3-cone drill. and 20 yard split. Oh, and he's pretty strong, too, as he put up 34 bench reps at 225 pounds. 

Compare him with Miles Sanders, who also tested well as a running back, and here's what you get:

Athletic measurable Milton Williams Miles Sanders 
 Vertical jump38 1/2" 36" 
Broad jump 121" 124" 
3-cone drill 6.96 6.89 
20 yard shuttle 4.33 4.19 


The point we're going a long way to make here is that Williams is an elite athlete, with NFL strength.

Williams started his career at Louisiana Tech at DE, before moving inside for his junior season. In a small sample size (10 games) at DT, playing at an undersized weight somewhere in the 260-270 range, he had 45 tackles (10 for loss) and 4.5 sacks. In his first season in the pros, the Eagles have mostly had Williams playing the same spot as Brandon Graham, at LDE. 

Against the Steelers Thursday night, Williams played 23 snaps. If you live in the Philadelphia region, you'll recall that it was like 90 degrees with 5000 percent humidity that night. Jonathan Gannon and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker did not rotate their linemen, as it appeared that they were looking to see how players would hold up during long, tiring series.

As such, there were a handful snaps in which Williams (and other Eagles D-linemen) looked like this (he's No. 93):

081521Milton4

However, when Williams was fresh, he was explosive. He mostly squared off against Steelers backup RT Joe Haeg, a five-year vet with 67 games played and 38 starts. In other words, not exactly Anthony Muñoz, but not a slappy either.

Early on, this bull rush jolted Haeg back toward the quarterback. But what's impressive about this rush is that Williams kept his eyes on the quarterback and was able to jump while getting his hand up as Mason Rudolph was throwing. While this pass was completed for a nice gain, it was an example of Williams' combination of power and athleticism.

081521Milton1

Later, Williams smoked Haeg to the inside, and beat him with such quickness that the RG was too late to get over on the double-team to stop him. Williams and T.Y. McGill (who put the center on roller skates) were both there for the sack.

081521Milton2

And then also, just as a throw in, I enjoyed watching rookie TE Pat Freiermuth getting shoved back a couple yards by Williams on this run play, before Williams disengaged and got in on the tackle. You're not going to be able to block him with a TE.

081521Milton3

From what I've seen through the first two weeks of training camp, Williams doesn't appear to be the savviest pass rusher, and he'll have to work on developing a repertoire of pass rush moves. But for now, he's already so strong and explosive that he can come in for a handful of plays at a time and be a disruptive spark plug.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Milton Williams

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 12: Some positive (and negative) injury news
Devonta-smith-injury_080221_usat

Sponsored

Philly Shipyard is hiring full-time
Limited - Navy Yard Philadelphia

TV

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars play golf with Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia golf

Children's Health

Reading, 'rithmetic and resisting COVID: The new 3 R's as kids head back to school
COVID-19 School Safety

Transportation

Philly to test bus-only lanes on Market Street, JFK Boulevard in Center City
Bus-Only Center City

Food & Drink

Detox and retox at Sor Ynéz's yoga and vegan brunch event
Hatha Yoga at Sor Ynéz

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved