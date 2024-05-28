Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: CB Cooper DeJean

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for second-round defensive back Cooper DeJean.



ROOKIE COMP SERIES

It was difficult to find a great comp for DeJean, because he was such a unique, versatile player at Iowa who played outside corner, slot corner, safety, and even some linebacker. He was also arguably the best punt returner in college football, and an outstanding gunner on the punt coverage team. He is a great athlete with good size who produced big plays throughout college.

In 2022, DeJean had 75 tackles, 5 INTs (3 pick-sixes), and 8 pass breakups. Here are all five of those picks:

In 10 games in 2023 before his season was cut short due to injury, he had 41 tackles, 2 INTs, and 2 punt return TDs (one didn't count). For this exercise I tried to think of bigger corners with inside-outside versatility and excellent athleticism. I landed on former Bucs, Pats, Broncos, Rams, and Dolphins corner Aqib Talib. To begin, Cooper's and Talib's measurables are remarkably similar: