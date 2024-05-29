Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: EDGE Jalyx Hunt

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for third-round edge rusher Jalyx Hunt.



Hunt was a safety at Cornell who transferred to Houston Christian and became an edge rusher. The last two seasons (21 games) at Houston Christian, Hunt had 13.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles. He has obvious athletic traits, and he's a violent finisher when he gets to the quarterback:

The Eagles have short-term depth on the edges in Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, Brandon Graham, and even Zack Baun. Hunt is developmental prospect and likely won't get much playing time as a rookie. The Eagles will hope that they can get the most out of his raw athletic ability long-term, initially as a situational pass rusher, and they'll hope that he can also develop into a stout run defender as well.

A look at his Combine performance:

As you can see, he finished in at least the 80th percentile or better in every athletic testing event he participated in, except the bench press.

Hunt's profile reminds me of the Colts' Samson Ebukam. Like Hunt, Ebukam was an undersized developmental prospect with plus athleticism who came from a small school (Eastern Washington). Ebukam is somewhat smaller, but had slightly better testing numbers.