Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: EDGE Jalyx Hunt

May 29, 2024
As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for third-round edge rusher Jalyx Hunt.
ROOKIE COMP SERIES
CB Quinyon Mitchell | DB Cooper DeJean
Hunt was a safety at Cornell who transferred to Houston Christian and became an edge rusher. The last two seasons (21 games) at Houston Christian, Hunt had 13.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles. He has obvious athletic traits, and he's a violent finisher when he gets to the quarterback:
Ladies and gentlemen ...— HCU Athletics (@HCUAthletics) October 1, 2023
ＪＡＬＹＸ ＨＵＮＴ
Sack and the fumble recovered by Ho Ching ...
BIG STOP for the Huskies.
2Q: Lamar 14, Huskies 3 (3:02)@HCUFootball / #DawgsUp pic.twitter.com/NgDlqlnBvh
A look at his Combine performance:
As you can see, he finished in at least the 80th percentile or better in every athletic testing event he participated in, except the bench press.
Hunt's profile reminds me of the Colts' Samson Ebukam. Like Hunt, Ebukam was an undersized developmental prospect with plus athleticism who came from a small school (Eastern Washington). Ebukam is somewhat smaller, but had slightly better testing numbers.
|Measurable
|Jalyx Hunt
|Samson Ebukam
|Height
|6'3 3/4
|6'2
|Weight
|252
|240
|40 yard dash
|4.64
|4.50
|10 yard split
|1.60
|1.53
|Vertical jump
|37.5"
|39"
|Broad jump
|128"
|130"
|Bench press
|19 reps
|24 reps
Ebukam's sack numbers have steadily improved over his career, but he didn't have a true breakout season until 2023, his seventh season in the NFL.
|Samson Ebukam
|Tackles
|Sacks
|FF
|2017 - Rams
|31
|2
|1
|2018 - Rams
|40
|3
|3
|2019 - Rams
|48
|4.5
|1
|2020 - Rams
|31
|4.5
|1
|2021 - 49ers
|38
|4.5
|1
|2022 - 49ers
|36
|5
|1
|2023 - Colts
|57
|9.5
|3
Hunt's development will very likely take some patience, but he does have upside to become an impact player on the edge.
Next up: RB Will Shipley.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader