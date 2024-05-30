Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: RB Will Shipley

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for fourth-round running back Will Shipley.



ROOKIE COMP SERIES

Shipley was an immediate contributor in Clemson's offense as a freshman, and he had a big sophomore season when he rushed for 1182 yards and 15 TDs. His junior season was somewhat disappointing on a Clemson team that was no longer the powerhouse it once was. His career numbers as a runner:

Will Shipley Rush Yards YPC TD 2021 149 739 5.0 11 2022 210 1182 5.6 15 2023 167 827 5.0 5



And as a receiver:

Will Shipley Rec Yards YPC TD 2021 16 116 7.3 0 2022 38 242 6.4 0 2023 31 244 7.9 2



Shipley had an impressive pro day, running a 4.39 40, to go along with 1.54 10 yard split. As you can see in the highlight reel below, he runs with speed and balance, and is able to stack multiple cuts in succession to make defenders miss.



The way that Shipley is able to slalom through defenders reminds me a bit of the running style of the Bills' James Cook. If you watch Shipley's highlight reel above and the Cook's immediately thereafter, you can see the similarities.