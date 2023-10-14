More Sports:

October 14, 2023

Eagles made a bunch of roster moves ahead of Week 6 matchup with Jets

A roundup of all the Eagles' roster moves from the past few days leading up to the Jets game.

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Over the last few days, the Philadelphia Eagles have made a bunch of roster moves in advance of their Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets, so let's go ahead and round them all up here, in chronological order.

Thursday: They promoted P Braden Mann to the 53-man roster and signed LB Brandon Smith to the practice squad

Mann's first few of punts for the Eagles were a little shaky, but he has since settled in, landing a punt inside the 10 yard line in each of the Eagles' last two games. The Eagles were evidently happy enough with Mann's three-game "tryout" that they made him a part of the team's active roster.

Friday: They signed CB Bradley Roby from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, and placed S Justin Evans on IR

It felt likely all along that Roby would eventually join the 53-man roster when the Eagles signed him to the practice squad 11 days ago. Roby made his Eagles debut in Los Angeles against the Rams, playing 25 defensive snaps in the win. The Eagles hope that Roby will help solve their slot corner issues after losing Avonte Maddox for the season.

Evans was the Eagles' choice to start opposite Reed Blankenship, as he beat out Terrell Edmunds and Sydney Brown during training camp for that opportunity. He has started four games for the Eagles, and when healthy, has been competent. However, he already missed a game earlier this season with a neck injury and is now on IR with a knee injury.

As a reminder, Evans has a looooong injury history: 

• In 2017, he was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and he missed the last 2 games of the regular season.

• In 2018, he missed six games with a toe injury, once again landing on injured reserve to finish the season.

• In 2019, he missed the entirety of the season with an Achilles injury.

• In 2020, he started training camp on the PUP list, and was waived in December with a failed physical designation.

• In 2021, he wasn't on an NFL roster.

• In 2022, he signed with the Saints and played in 15 games, starting four. He missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

It feels a lot like the Eagles will add more defensive backs, possibly via trade.

Saturday: They activated LB Nakobe Dean from IR and placed WR Quez Watkins on IR

Dean's play throughout training camp was heavily scrutinized, as he was taking on an elevated role as the team's top linebacker. He battled injuries throughout camp, but closed strongly with a forced fumble at the goal line in the preseason. In the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Patriots, Dean played 49 snaps, but exited with a foot injury and landed on IR.

In Dean's absence, Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham filled in. Morrow played above expectations, and likely earned a starting role opposite Dean going forward.

Watkins has battled injuries this season, and only has 4 catches for 21 yards in 3 games played. In the Eagles' win over the Rams, Watkins had a chance to pick up a key first down but instead ran directly into a defender who easily rode Watkins out of bounds. That play continued a common theme of Watkins failing to make a play when an opportunity was there. Olamide Zaccheaus will start in the slot with Watkins out. He has been the more reliable player, and his elevation to the starting lineup should be an upgrade.

Saturday: The Eagles temporarily elevated WR Devon Allen and DB Mekhi Garner from the practice squad to the Week 6 gameday roster

With Watkins out, the Eagles need depth at WR, so Allen is up. Garner is getting a shot as a backup DB, and will also likely play on special teams. He had a good camp, and in my opinion was close to making the 53-man roster.

Jimmy Kempski
