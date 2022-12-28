More Sports:

Eagles-Saints injury report, with analysis

The Saints may or may not have rookie WR Chris Olave this Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles will likely be without their two most important players in Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints, meanwhile, are a banged-up football team, most notably along their offensive line, and at wide receiver.

Here's the Eagles-Saints injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed*ThursFriStatus 
QB Jalen HurtsShoulderDNP
RT Lane JohnsonGroinDNP
CB Avonte Maddox Toe  DNP    
RB Miles Sanders  Knee  DNP    
WR A.J. Brown  Knee  Limited    
DT Jordan Davis  Concussion Limited    


Wednesday notes (walkthrough only, practice report designations are estimates)

• Nick Sirianni offered nothing in the way of an update of substance on Hurts.

• Johnson will reportedly miss the final two regular season games, but play in the playoffs.

• I'm not optimistic on a return for Maddox soon.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (Week 13): Gardner-Johnson lacerated a kidney in the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers. He is eligible to return from injured reserve after having already missed four games, but the Eagles have not yet activated his 21-day practice window.

DE Robert Quinn (IR - Week 14): The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick for Quinn at the trade deadline, hoping that he could add some juice to their pass rush in a role reminiscent of Chris Long's in 2017, or Ryan Kerrigan's in 2021. So far he's been more like Kerrigan than Long, as he has just 2 tackles and 2 QB hits with no sacks in five games.

P Arryn Siposs (IR - Week 15): Siposs collected a loose ball after a blocked punt and was injured while trying to run for a first down Week 14 against the Giants. The Eagles signed 15-year vet Brett Kern to the practice squad to replace him. 

• DE Derek Barnett (IR - Week 2): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (IR - Week 11): Tuipulotu has 16 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in a rotational role this season.

Player Injury Wed*ThursFriStatus 
RB Alvin KamaraQuad / PersonalDNP
LG Andrus Peat Ankle  DNP    
S Marcus Maye Shoulder  DNP    
OT Ryan Ramczyk Illness  DNP    
RB Dwayne Washington Illness  DNP    
CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen  Limited    
WR Chris Olave Hamstring  Limited    
LB Pete Werner Hamstring  Limited    
S Justin Evans Shoulder  Limited    
LB Kaden Elliss Hand  Full    


Wednesday notes:

• Peat and Maye are the players to watch among the Saints players who did not participate. Peat was carted off with an ankle injury Week 16 against the Browns, and did not return. Josh Andrews filled in. If Andrews has to start, that is not ideal for the Saints. Meanwhile, Maye did not play last weekend against the Browns.

• Lattimore and Olave are the players to watch among the limited participants. Lattimore is the Saints' best corner. He has not played since Week 5. It's worth noting that the Saints have listed him as a limited participant throughout the week in the past, and he did not play. Olave is the Saints' best receiver, by far. He did not play Week 16 against the Browns.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

WR Michael Thomas: Thomas had 470 receptions for 5512 yards and 32 TDs over his first four NFL seasons, but injuries have derailed his career. Over the last three seasons, Thomas has 56 receptions for 609 yards and 3 TDs, and he has missed 39 games (and counting). He had toe surgery, and is done for the season.

WR Jarvis Landry: Landry signed with the Saints in May to help with their wide receiver depth. He had one big game Week 1 against the Falcons (7-114-0), but was otherwise not much of a factor. On the season, he had 25 catches for 272 yards and 1 TD in 9 games before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury.  

WR Deonte Harty: Harty is one of the NFL's best return men. He suffered a likely season-ending toe injury earlier his season.

RB Mark Ingram: At 33 years of age, Ingram is on the downside of his career. He rushed 62 times for 233 yards (3.8 YPC) and 1 TD for the Saints this season before injuring his knee.

RG Cesar Ruiz: Ruiz is a starting RG for the Saints who can also play some center. He started the first 14 games this season, but was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury. He has been replaced in the lineup by Calvin Throckmorton, a pretty notable downgrade.

