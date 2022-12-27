More Sports:

December 27, 2022

Eagles-Saints: A look at the odds, playoff scenarios, and draft positioning

The Eagles will have the division, playoff seeding, and better draft positioning all up for grabs against New Orleans

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Gardner-Minshew-Dropback-Eagles-Cowboys-Week-16-NFL-2022.jpg Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Will the Eagles need Gardner Minshew under center for another week?

The 1-seed and the NFC East title are still in the air following the Eagles' loss to Dallas last Saturday, but the good news for the Birds is that their magic number is still "1" with two games left to play. 

They'll try to get that last win they need at home against the Saints this week, in a matchup where a victory will not only secure home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the playoffs, but better draft positioning too. 

There are still factors that aren't locked down quite yet – like will one or both of quarterback Jalen Hurts and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson return from injury this week – but for right now, the 13-2 Eagles are around 7-point favorites over the 6-9 Saints going in. 

A look at the odds across several sportsbooks:

 Book Spread Money LineTotal (O/U) 
DraftKings PHI -7  NO +275
PHI -330		44
FanDuel  PHI -7NO +270
PHI -335		43.5
BetMGM PHI -7 NO +240
PHI -300		44
UniBetPHI -6.5NO +240
PHI -315 		 44
 PointsBetPHI -7 NO +250
PHI -325		44

Again, the Eagles very much control their own destiny as far as playoff positioning is concerned. Win this week against New Orleans or next week against the Giants, and the division and the NFC's No. 1 seed are all theirs. Any other scenario where the Eagles don't get either would require them to lose out and their immediate competition (Dallas, Minnesota, and San Francisco) to win out. 

The NFC's current playoff picture:

Division Leaders Wild Card Still Alive 
1. Eagles (13-2, East) 5. Dallas (11-4, East) 9. Detroit (7-8, North) 
2. Minnesota (12-3, North) 6. NY Giants (8-6-1, East) 10. Green Bay (7-8, North) 
3. San Francisco (11-4, West) 7. Washington (7-7-1, East) 11. Carolina (6-9, South) 
 4. Tampa Bay (7-8, South) 12. New Orleans (6-9, South) 

The Saints do have a faint chance at a playoff spot and have won their last two against Atlanta and then Cleveland. But the Eagles also have New Orleans' first-round pick in the draft this April thanks to last spring's pick swap, so in the immediate and long-term future, it's in the Eagles' best interest to thoroughly put the Saints away.

A look at the current 2023 first-round order via Tankathon:

Team 2022 Record 
1. Houston 2-12-1 
2. Chicago 3-12 
3. Seattle (via DEN) 4-11 
4. Arizona 4-11 
5. Indianapolis 4-10-1 
6. Atlanta 5-10 
7. Detroit (via LAR) 5-10 
8. Carolina 6-9 
9. Las Vegas 6-9 
10. Eagles (via NO) 6-9 

MORE: Eagles will have a lot to play for vs. Saints

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL playoffs New Orleans Saints NFC Gardner Minshew Andy Dalton Jalen Hurts NFL Draft

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief
Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Poker player wins $1.68 million mega jackpot on $5 bet in Atlantic City
Harrah's Atlantic City Poker Jackpot

Sponsored

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Healthy Eating

The Paleo diet may help people lose weight, but its long-term effects are unclear
Paleo diet

Eagles

Report: Lane Johnson has abdominal tear, will miss the rest of the regular season
121222LaneJohnson

Movies

Final trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' reveals impossible question that characters must answer
knock at the cabin trailer

Holiday

Recycle your Christmas tree at the Philly Goat Project or these city locations
Philly Christmas Tree Recycling Goats

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved