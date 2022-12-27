Eagles-Saints: A look at the odds, playoff scenarios, and draft positioning

The 1-seed and the NFC East title are still in the air following the Eagles' loss to Dallas last Saturday, but the good news for the Birds is that their magic number is still "1" with two games left to play.

They'll try to get that last win they need at home against the Saints this week, in a matchup where a victory will not only secure home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the playoffs, but better draft positioning too.

There are still factors that aren't locked down quite yet – like will one or both of quarterback Jalen Hurts and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson return from injury this week – but for right now, the 13-2 Eagles are around 7-point favorites over the 6-9 Saints going in.

A look at the odds across several sportsbooks: