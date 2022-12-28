More Sports:

December 28, 2022

Report: Eagles RT Lane Johnson will be ready to play in time for the playoffs

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
100322LaneJohnson Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson.

In the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, Lane Johnson injured his abdomen, putting his availability in the playoffs in jeopardy. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Johnson will delay having surgery on his abdomen and will only miss the Eagles' final two regular season games.

Johnson is arguably the second-most important player to the team, behind only quarterback Jalen Hurts. Having Johnson for the playoffs is obviously a major bullet dodged, assuming he can play anywhere near his usual elite level.

In the meantime, the Eagles will have to figure out who will play where along the offensive line over their final two regular season seasons. The two most likely options:

  1. Jack Driscoll would simply fill in for Johnson at RT.
  2. Andre Dillard will start at LT, with Jordan Mailata flipping over to RT.

The Eagles will obviously not put Johnson on injured reserve, as doing so would require him to miss four games.

