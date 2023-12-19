More Sports:

December 19, 2023

Eagles' win probability chart in loss to Seahawks is wild

The Eagles' win probability chart for their loss to Seattle will make you feel even worse about the game.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Julian-Love-Seahawks-Eagles-Monday-Night-Football Joe Nicholson/USA Today Sports

Seahawks safety Julian Love celebrates his game-sealing interception against the Eagles.

Everything was coming up Eagles until Drew Lock decided to turn into Tom Brady for a hot minute. With a four-point lead and the Seahawks pinned back at their own eight-yard line, Seattle defeated the Eagles with under two minutes remaining for a game-winning touchdown.

Over the course of three disastrous weeks for the Eagles, that back-breaking touchdown from Jaxon Smith-Njigba is likely the worst of them all. Morale is as low as it's been in Philadelphia since Nick Sirianni's infamous "flower" speech during a losing streak in the 2021 season.

Ready to feel even worse? Looking at the win probability chart from that Monday Night Football loss courtesy of @nflfastR:

That conjures up images of the "Miracle at the New Meadowlands." It's a meltdown that falls not just on new play-caller Matt Patricia's defense for getting torn up, but the head coach, the offensive coordinator, the quarterback and everyone in between.

Tommy DeVito and the Giants are coming to town for a Christmas Day matchup. If the Eagles allows Tommy Cutlets to hand the team another L, this holiday season in Philadelphia might bring about a one-and-done postseason appearance. 

MORE: The history of Matt Patricia's defenses

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Seahawks

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS CARES Foundation Minds Matter

WSFS CARES Foundation provides $10,000 grant to Minds Matter of Philadelphia, Inc.
Limited - Manayunk - Jolly Trolly

Where to celebrate the holidays in Manayunk

Just In

Must Read

Development

Rivers Casino opens boutique hotel at former PECO plant in Fishtown
Riversuites Hotel Main

Sponsored

Holiday contest for Norristown kids
Limited - Santa at Elmwood Park Zoo

Women's Health

Most pregnant women develop morning sickness – and scientists now know why
Morning sickness hormone

Food & Drink

Victory Brewing, Tastykake join forces on Koffee Kake Ale
Tastykake Beer Victory

Sponsored

Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 injury report, with analysis
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Chiefs-Tunnel-Week-11-NFL-2023.jpg

Food & Drink

Nearly 100 eateries to offer discounted dinners for Center City Restaurant Week
Center City Restaurant Week

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved