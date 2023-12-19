Eagles' win probability chart in loss to Seahawks is wild

Everything was coming up Eagles until Drew Lock decided to turn into Tom Brady for a hot minute. With a four-point lead and the Seahawks pinned back at their own eight-yard line, Seattle defeated the Eagles with under two minutes remaining for a game-winning touchdown.

Over the course of three disastrous weeks for the Eagles, that back-breaking touchdown from Jaxon Smith-Njigba is likely the worst of them all. Morale is as low as it's been in Philadelphia since Nick Sirianni's infamous "flower" speech during a losing streak in the 2021 season.

Ready to feel even worse? Looking at the win probability chart from that Monday Night Football loss courtesy of @nflfastR:

That conjures up images of the "Miracle at the New Meadowlands." It's a meltdown that falls not just on new play-caller Matt Patricia's defense for getting torn up, but the head coach, the offensive coordinator, the quarterback and everyone in between.

Tommy DeVito and the Giants are coming to town for a Christmas Day matchup. If the Eagles allows Tommy Cutlets to hand the team another L, this holiday season in Philadelphia might bring about a one-and-done postseason appearance.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader