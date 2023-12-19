More Sports:

December 19, 2023

Looking at the history of Matt Patricia's defenses

Matt Patricia is one game into his time as the Eagles' defensive play-caller. How have his defenses performed over the years?

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Matt-Patricia-Eagles-Howie-Roseman Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports

Eagles defensive play-caller Matt Patricia with Howie Roseman.

The infamous rocket scientist with a pencil in his ear is now calling defensive plays for the Eagles. While not possessing the "defensive coordinator" title, Matt Patricia is the leader of the Birds' defense currently. 

The Patricia era started well enough on Monday Night Football, surrendering just three points in the first half in Seattle, but a demoralizing 92-yard, game-winning drive from the Seahawks in the fourth quarter should shed some doubts that the switch from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia will provide a meaningful difference.

Allowing 20 points should be enough for the Eagles to win with the talent on their offense. Ignoring the context of that agonizing Seahawks touchdown drive, however, would be unwise. The Eagles' back seven is an abject disaster currently, on top of Darius Slay missing time, but Patricia needs to maximize what should be one of the league's most dominant pass rushes.

What can Eagles fans expect from Patricia going forward this season? How have his units performed in the past?

Patricia, of course, is a disciple of Bill Belichick up in New England. Patricia spent six seasons as the Patriots' defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017. His final game as the Pats' DC saw his defense give up 41 points to the likes of Nick Foles, Doug Pederson and Corey Clement. Bad vibes, right?

Patricia went on to an unspectacular three-year stint as the Lions' head coach, amassing a record of 13-29-1 before being canned 11 games into the 2020 season.

Here's a look at some of the numbers from his defenses over the years with league-wide rankings courtesy of pro-football-reference:


 YearYards Points  Takeaways
2012 (NE)25th9th 2nd
2013 (NE) 26th 10th 10th 
2014 (NE) 13th 8th 14th 
2015 (NE) 9th 10th 22nd 
2016 (NE) 8th 1st 14th 
2017 (NE) 29th 5th 25th 
2018 (DET) 10th 16th 16th 
2019 (DET) 31st 26th 26th 
2020 (DET) 32nd 32nd 32nd 

It's hard to discern whether that success in New England had much to do with Patricia or it was because Belichick is simply the greatest defensive mind in the history of the sport. It's well-documented how poorly former Belichick assistants pan out outside of Foxboro and Patricia's tenure in Detroit certainly speaks to that.

I can't say what the next couple of regular season games and the postseason will hold for Patricia, nor can anyone. The move to Patricia screams of dysfunction, however, even with how overmatched Desai's defense looked. Perhaps the results are better than the process, but nothing is going right for the Birds at this stage.

MORE: CMC knew Eagles plays before they happened on MNF

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Matt Patricia

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS CARES Foundation Minds Matter

WSFS CARES Foundation provides $10,000 grant to Minds Matter of Philadelphia, Inc.
Limited - Manayunk - Jolly Trolly

Where to celebrate the holidays in Manayunk

Just In

Must Read

Development

Rivers Casino opens boutique hotel at former PECO plant in Fishtown
Riversuites Hotel Main

Sponsored

Holiday contest for Norristown kids
Limited - Santa at Elmwood Park Zoo

Women's Health

Most pregnant women develop morning sickness – and scientists now know why
Morning sickness hormone

Food & Drink

Victory Brewing, Tastykake join forces on Koffee Kake Ale
Tastykake Beer Victory

Sponsored

Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 injury report, with analysis
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Chiefs-Tunnel-Week-11-NFL-2023.jpg

Food & Drink

Nearly 100 eateries to offer discounted dinners for Center City Restaurant Week
Center City Restaurant Week

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved