Eagles select Alabama OG Tyler Steen with 65th overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

With the 65th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected offensive guard Tyler Steen.



Steen originally enrolled at Vanderbilt, but transferred to Alabama prior to the 2022 season. He has good size, at 6'6, 321, but he has short 32 3/4" arms. Steen played his entire college career at offensive tackle, but the Eagles announced him as a guard, which makes sense, given his short arms. The Eagles typically draft athletic offensive linemen, and Steen fits the bill.

Scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL Network:

Steen began his career as a defensive tackle at Vanderbilt and ended it as a starting left tackle at Alabama. He’s a vertical pass-setter who plays with good awareness to twists and blitzes. Steen uses length and hand resets to extend his mirroring. He would benefit from better catch-and-clamp hands to limit secondary rush opportunities. He plays with hustle off the snap to find back-side positioning on zone blocks, but he needs to eliminate his forward lean in space to improve timing and adjustments at the second level. Steen has good size with average athleticism and is still fine-tuning technique. He could compete for a role as a swing backup early on but could find starting snaps in time.

Jack Driscoll will likely be the Eagles' swing tackle in 2023, with Steen likely to be the first guard off the bench, should he prove to be capable of that role in training camp.



