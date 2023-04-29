Eagles select Stanford QB Tanner McKee with 188th overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

With the 188th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Stanford QB Tanner McKee.



McKee is a big quarterback at 6'6, 231 pounds. He has a strong arm, but has very limited mobility. In two seasons as Stanford's starting quarterback, McKee completed 63.2 percent of his passes on 7.1 yards per attempt. He threw for 28 TDs and 15 INTs in those two seasons.

In the leadup to the draft, there was some speculation that the Eagles could pick a quarterback, but most assumed it would be one with a similar skill set to that of Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota. Instead, they basically went with the complete opposite type of quarterback. A look:

A scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL Network:

Long, tall pocket passer with better arm strength than arm talent as a passer. McKee throws with an unorthodox delivery that becomes even more irregular when he feels rushed. He can make all the NFL throws and delivers a tight spiral with good velocity on intermediate and deep throws to the field side. However, his heavy feet and a lack of agility limit his effectiveness outside of the pocket and make him a magnet for pass rushers when protection becomes spotty. McKee clearly improved his throwing process in 2022, but he might lack the decision-making and functional mobility to make it in today’s NFL.

McKee will likely compete with Ian Book for the Eagles' No. 3 quarterback job in training camp.

