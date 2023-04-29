More Sports:

April 29, 2023

Eagles select Stanford QB Tanner McKee with 188th overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Tanner-McKee-Eagles-draft_042923_USAT John Hefti/USA Today Sports

The Eagles have a QB3 competition.

With the 188th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Stanford QB Tanner McKee.

McKee is a big quarterback at 6'6, 231 pounds. He has a strong arm, but has very limited mobility. In two seasons as Stanford's starting quarterback, McKee completed 63.2 percent of his passes on 7.1 yards per attempt. He threw for 28 TDs and 15 INTs in those two seasons.

In the leadup to the draft, there was some speculation that the Eagles could pick a quarterback, but most assumed it would be one with a similar skill set to that of Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota. Instead, they basically went with the complete opposite type of quarterback. A look: 

A scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL Network

Long, tall pocket passer with better arm strength than arm talent as a passer. McKee throws with an unorthodox delivery that becomes even more irregular when he feels rushed. He can make all the NFL throws and delivers a tight spiral with good velocity on intermediate and deep throws to the field side. However, his heavy feet and a lack of agility limit his effectiveness outside of the pocket and make him a magnet for pass rushers when protection becomes spotty. McKee clearly improved his throwing process in 2022, but he might lack the decision-making and functional mobility to make it in today’s NFL.

McKee will likely compete with Ian Book for the Eagles' No. 3 quarterback job in training camp.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft Tanner McKee

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Discover new wines, eat delicious food, and enjoy live entertainment at the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly will increase policing of bike lanes in effort to improve traffic safety
PPA Bike Lanes

Sponsored

Attend the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Women's Health

People at high risk of breast cancer will have all screening costs, genetic testing covered by insurance in Pennsylvania
Breast Cancer Screening Bill

Eagles

Eagles select Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith with 30th overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft
042723NolanSmith2

Entertainment

Want to see Taylor Swift in Philly? Capital One is giving away tickets to all three concerts at Lincoln Financial Field
taylor swift capital one

Fitness

2023 Broad Street Run: Course details, road closures, SEPTA detours and everything else you need to know
Broad Street Run 2023 Details

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved