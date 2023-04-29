Eagles select Texas DT Moro Ojomo with 249th overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

With the 249th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas DT Moro Ojomo.



Ojomo is a Nigerian-born prospect who played in 42 games at Texas. In 2022, he had 32 tackles (5 for loss), and 3 sacks. He is thought of as a stout run defender, and like the rest of the Eagles' draft picks this year, he has some athletic traits.

A scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL Network:

Naturally powerful defensive lineman caught somewhere between end and tackle. Ojomo is best-suited as a base end but doesn’t really have the get-off quickness to exploit interior blockers as an inside rusher on passing downs. He’s tight in his lower body, and his movements lack fluidity, but he can fight his way through blocks with upper-body power and a will to make it happen. Ojomo plays hard throughout the rep and will find production with his secondary effort, but he might cap out as a solid backup in either an odd or even front.

Some highlights:

Ojomo was rated a lot higher than his 249th draft slot. Daniel Jeremiah, for example, had Ojomo as his 111th ranked player. Dane Brugler of The Athletic considered him a 4th/5th round prospect.

The Eagles are stacked along their defensive line, but Ojomo should give backups like Marlon Tuipulotu and Kentavius Street legitimate competition for a roster spot.

