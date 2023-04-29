More Sports:

April 29, 2023

Eagles select Texas DT Moro Ojomo with 249th overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042923MoroOjomo Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Moro Ojomo

With the 249th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Texas DT Moro Ojomo.

Ojomo is a Nigerian-born prospect who played in 42 games at Texas. In 2022, he had 32 tackles (5 for loss), and 3 sacks. He is thought of as a stout run defender, and like the rest of the Eagles' draft picks this year, he has some athletic traits.

A scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL Network

Naturally powerful defensive lineman caught somewhere between end and tackle. Ojomo is best-suited as a base end but doesn’t really have the get-off quickness to exploit interior blockers as an inside rusher on passing downs. He’s tight in his lower body, and his movements lack fluidity, but he can fight his way through blocks with upper-body power and a will to make it happen. Ojomo plays hard throughout the rep and will find production with his secondary effort, but he might cap out as a solid backup in either an odd or even front.

Some highlights: 

Ojomo was rated a lot higher than his 249th draft slot. Daniel Jeremiah, for example, had Ojomo as his 111th ranked player. Dane Brugler of The Athletic considered him a 4th/5th round prospect.

The Eagles are stacked along their defensive line, but Ojomo should give backups like Marlon Tuipulotu and Kentavius Street legitimate competition for a roster spot.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Discover new wines, eat delicious food, and enjoy live entertainment at the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly will increase policing of bike lanes in effort to improve traffic safety
PPA Bike Lanes

Sponsored

Attend the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Women's Health

People at high risk of breast cancer will have all screening costs, genetic testing covered by insurance in Pennsylvania
Breast Cancer Screening Bill

Eagles

Eagles select Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith with 30th overall pick of 2023 NFL Draft
042723NolanSmith2

Entertainment

Want to see Taylor Swift in Philly? Capital One is giving away tickets to all three concerts at Lincoln Financial Field
taylor swift capital one

Fitness

2023 Broad Street Run: Course details, road closures, SEPTA detours and everything else you need to know
Broad Street Run 2023 Details

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved