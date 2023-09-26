Eagles snap count analysis: Week 3 at Buccaneers

In their Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Philadelphia Eagles played 80 snaps on offense and just 47 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 80 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: Hurts make a couple of great plays in which he hung in the pocket for an eternity and delivered accurate throws down the field. He also had a pair of interceptions and several other inaccurate throws. But... he picked up his first win over the Bucs, and has now gotten through the defensive mind gauntlet of Bill Belichick, Brian Flores, and Todd Bowles.

Running back

• 43 snaps: D'Andre Swift



• 37 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

Analysis: The offensive line is opening up wide lanes for the Eagles' backs to run through, but it's pretty clear that Swift has been able to take advantage of them far more impressively than Gainwell. If Swift can stay healthy, he could have a special season.

Wide receiver

• 79 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 66 snaps: A.J. Brown



• 44 snaps: Olamide Zaccheaus



• 4 snaps: Britain Covey



Analysis: Brown caught 9 passes for 131 yards, and Zaccheaus make his first mark on the season, making 2 catches for 58 yards and a TD.

Tight end

•74 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 41 snaps: Jack Stoll



• 12 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



Analysis: Goedert had 5 catches for 41 yards, and seemed to have another good game as a blocker.

Offensive line

• 80 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson



• 55 snaps: Landon Dickerson



• 25 snaps: Sua Opeta



Analysis: The Eagles’ 15-play, 9-minute drive to choke out the Bucs in the fourth quarter was pure physical dominance. This group remains the best offensive line in the NFL.

Dickerson left with a knee contusion, but he should be fine.

Edge rushers

• 32 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 31 snaps: Haason Reddick



• 17 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 11 snaps: Derek Barnett



• 6 snaps: Nolan Smith



Analysis: It wasn’t a huge edge rusher game.

Nolan Smith got a nice shot in on Baker Mayfield.

Derek Barnett very well could have been flagged for roughing the quarterback, but got lucky.



Haason Reddick has still not yet had a big impact in any games so far.

Interior defensive line

• 32 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 21 snaps each: Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter



• 17 snaps: Milton Williams



• 8 snaps: Marlon Tuipulotu



• 4 snaps: Kentavius Street

Analysis: The interior defensive line entered the season with questions, but also with high upside. It’s safe to say at this point that the upside has been achieved and then some with Carter and Davis looking like Pro Bowl players.

Linebacker

• 47 snaps: Nicholas Morrow



• 36 snaps: Zach Cunningham



• 8 snaps: Christian Elliss



Analysis: Morrow has played well after not making final cuts. He made a nice play on the Eagles’ safety.

Cornerback and safety

• 47 snaps each: Darius Slay and Reed Blankenship



• 46 snaps: James Bradberry



• 41 snaps: Terrell Edmunds



• 27 snaps: Josh Jobe



• 12 snaps: Sydney Brown

• 6 snaps: Justin Evans



Analysis: Evans left with a neck injury early on, and did not return. Brown also left with an injury after getting his first extended action in the regular defense.

The Eagles’ safety depth could be tested Week 4 against Washington.

