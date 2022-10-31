Eagles snap count analysis: Week 8 vs. Steelers

In their Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Philadelphia Eagles played 57 snaps on offense, and 76 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 46 snaps: Jalen Hurts

• 11 snaps: Gardner Minshew



Analysis: The Eagles have had comfortable leads in every game this season, but Sunday was the first time that Nick Sirianni felt comfortable enough pulling his offensive starters. Hurts had previously played every snap this season.

On the day, Hurts was 19 of 28 for 285 yards, 4 TDs, and 0 INTs. On the season, he now has 16 TDs (10 passing, 6 rushing) vs. 2 INTs and 0 lost fumbles.

Minshew hit Zach Pascal on a 23-yard gain in garbage time.

Running back

• 29 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 14 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

• 13 snaps: Boston Scott



Analysis: Sanders had a light workload, but he still put up good numbers, rushing for 78 yards and a TD on just 9 carries. Scott had 7 carries for 21 yards. My belief is that the Eagles will add a running back at the trade deadline.

Wide receiver

• 42 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 39 snaps: A.J. Brown



• 37 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 23 snaps: Zach Pascal

• 4 snaps: Britain Covey



Analysis: It was the A.J. Brown show on Sunday, but Smith also got his fair share of looks (8 targets). Oh, and hey, the Eagles finally ran a double move off of their quick screens, which got Pascal schemed wide open for a TD.



Knew that was coming at some point. That score pretty much ended the game, and I'm guessing Nick Sirianni rewarded Pascal with that likely-to-work schemed target because of all the dirty work that he does.



Tight end

• 42 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 30 snaps: Jack Stoll



• 12 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



Analysis: Goedert was super efficient, as always. 6 targets, 6 catches, 64 yards. Five of those receptions went for first downs. The sixth, a completion on 3rd and 9, went for 7 yards. The Eagles then went for it on 4th down, and went right back to Goedert.

Offensive line

• 53 snaps: Jordan Mailata

• 50 snaps: Landon Dickerson



• 46 snaps each: Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Lane Johnson



• 11 snaps each: Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Cam Jurgens, and Andre Dillard



Analysis: Johnson didn't have to miss any games as a result of his Week 6 concussion. Also, the team's vibes are good:



Dickerson was the lone starter remaining in the game when the Eagles pulled their first stringers. He then got hurt, so his injury status is worth monitoring this week.

Defensive line

• 46 snaps: Javon Hargrave



• 44 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 42 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 36 snaps: Marlon Tuipulotu



• 30 snaps: Milton Williams



• 20 snaps: Robert Quinn



• 19 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 13 snaps: Brandon Graham

Analysis: Davis' role expanded on Sunday, as he began getting some playing time in four-man fronts. The Eagles would like to keep Hargrave's and Cox's snap counts down, but those guys will probably have to play more with Davis likely out 4-6 weeks. The more teams the Eagles can bury early, the better it will be for keeping Hargrave and Cox fresh for the stretch run.



The D-line mostly dominated the Steelers' bad offensive line, at least with their pass rush. They had 6 sacks, though the defense did give up 144 rushing yards.

Hargrave had a big day against his former team, collecting 8 tackles, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble. Williams and Tuipulotu got on the board with their first sacks of the season as well.

If you had the under on Quinn's snaps, you win.

Graham was limited with a hamstring injury all week, so his low snap count doesn't come as a surprise. I imagine he'll probably take it easy against the Texans on Thursday as well.

Linebacker

• 75 snaps: T.J. Edwards



• 57 snaps: Kyzir White



• 48 snaps: Haason Reddick



• 26 snaps: Patrick Johnson



• 6 snaps: Kyron Johnson

Analysis: Edwards had 13 tackles and tipped a pass that was intercepted by Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. White chipped in 11 tackles. Those guys were busy.



Reddick now has a team-leading 5.5 sacks after adding one on Sunday.

Cornerback and safety

• 76 snaps each: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Marcus Epps, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson



• 69 snaps: Avonte Maddox



• 1 snap: K'Von Wallace

Analysis: Gardner-Johnson filled up the stat sheet with 8 tackles, a sack, and an INT. He now has a share of the league lead with 4 INTs.

Maddox seemed to be around the football all day. I was surprised that he "only" had 6 tackles. He also had a forced fumble (that I think went out of bounds), and he recovered the fumble forced by Hargrave.

