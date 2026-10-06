Eagles star RT Lane Johnson announces retirement from the NFL

All-time great Philadelphia Eagles RT Lane Johnson made a surprise announcement on Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL. He posted his announcement on social media outlets:

Johnson said in August that this would likely be his last season in the NFL. His retirement came a little sooner than expected.

In his message, Johnson mentioned that he needed to focus on his mental health. Throughout his career, Johnson has been honest and open about his battles with anxiety. He was a surprise late scratch from the Eagles' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, due to personal reasons.

Johnson is one of just four players who played for both of the Eagles' winning Super Bowl teams. Throughout his career, he was also always one of the most underrated players in the NFL. He was a five-time All-Pro and he made six Pro Bowls, but he should have made more, and he was often left off of various lists honoring the league's supposed best players.

He is one of the best players in Eagles history, and also one of the best offensive linemen in the history of the sport. He is a surefire future Hall of Famer.

The Eagles posted a message from owner Jeffrey Lurie about Johnson's career and legacy:

In the immediate aftermath, Johnson's retirement opens a major hole at RT. Third-round rookie Markel Bell filled in for Johnson on Sunday against the Rams. Bell had some nice moments as a run blocker, but he struggled in pass protection. He will likely fill in full time for Johnson, earlier in his career than anticipated.

The Eagles have infamously had a bad record whenever Johnson doesn't play. Since 2016:

• 2016: 2-8

• 2017: 1-0

• 2018: 0-1

• 2019: 3-1 (0-1 in playoffs)

• 2020: 2-7

• 2021: 1-3

• 2022: 1-1

• 2023: 1-0

• 2024: 1-1

• 2025: 3-5

• 2026: 0-1

• TOTAL: 15-28 (0.349)

When he did play during that same span, the Eagles had a record of 98-43-1 (0.694).

Johnson was an extraordinary athlete, a phenomenal player, and one of the most well-liked, well-respected players to ever play professional sports in Philadelphia.

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