Eagles' A.J. Brown apparently still has beef with Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster

March 02, 2023
Eagles wideout A.J. Brown is no doubt a better football player than his counterpart on the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster, but Kansas City's pass catcher clearly has the upper hand, as he won a Super Bowl ring against Brown's Birds back in February.
The two apparently have some kind of feud going, at least according to a tweet from Brown — an image of something he direct messaged Smith-Schuster.
The following tweets have since been deleted:
Tweeted and deleted: pic.twitter.com/bRPO2wlGnz— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 2, 2023
The Tik Tok in question is rather intricate, with impersonations of Brown (referred to by a name that is not actually his, A.J. stands for Arthur Juan, not Aquarius Jefferson), Jalen Hurts and others. It is bizarre, with flashbacks and a crime scene spliced with James Bradberry's hold in the Super Bowl.
It's hard to really even describe — watch it for yourself below, presented with comment from Darius Slay:
Bra just asking for it… mf lame af!!! https://t.co/93XQOFUV5a— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 2, 2023
The two have been in the news together previously, as Brown called out Smith-Schuster after he trolled Philly teammate James Bradberry after his controversial holding call toward the end of KC's 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII.
First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K— AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2023
The two traded jabs on social media on the days following the Super Bowl, you can see more about that here.
Brown set an Eagles record for receiving yards last season, nearing 1,500 of them on the first year of a mega extension he signed following a draft day trade. Smith-Schuster signed a one year deal with Kansas City after leaving Pittsburgh as a free agent last offseason.
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports