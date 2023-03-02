More Sports:

March 02, 2023

Eagles' A.J. Brown apparently still has beef with Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster

By Evan Macy
AJ-Brown-Hype-Eagles-Giants-NFL-Playoffs-2022-2023.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles WR A.J. Brown hypes up the Lincoln Financial Field crowd during Saturday night's divisional round playoff game against the Giants.

Eagles wideout A.J. Brown is no doubt a better football player than his counterpart on the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster, but Kansas City's pass catcher clearly has the upper hand, as he won a Super Bowl ring against Brown's Birds back in February.

The two apparently have some kind of feud going, at least according to a tweet from Brown — an image of something he direct messaged Smith-Schuster.

The following tweets have since been deleted:

The Tik Tok in question is rather intricate, with impersonations of Brown (referred to by a name that is not actually his, A.J. stands for Arthur Juan, not Aquarius Jefferson), Jalen Hurts and others. It is bizarre, with flashbacks and a crime scene spliced with James Bradberry's hold in the Super Bowl.

It's hard to really even describe — watch it for yourself below, presented with comment from Darius Slay:

The two have been in the news together previously, as Brown called out Smith-Schuster after he trolled Philly teammate James Bradberry after his controversial holding call toward the end of KC's 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII.

The two traded jabs on social media on the days following the Super Bowl, you can see more about that here.

Brown set an Eagles record for receiving yards last season, nearing 1,500 of them on the first year of a mega extension he signed following a draft day trade. Smith-Schuster signed a one year deal with Kansas City after leaving Pittsburgh as a free agent last offseason.

