Eagles' A.J. Brown apparently still has beef with Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster

Eagles wideout A.J. Brown is no doubt a better football player than his counterpart on the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster, but Kansas City's pass catcher clearly has the upper hand, as he won a Super Bowl ring against Brown's Birds back in February.

The two apparently have some kind of feud going, at least according to a tweet from Brown — an image of something he direct messaged Smith-Schuster.

The following tweets have since been deleted:

The Tik Tok in question is rather intricate, with impersonations of Brown (referred to by a name that is not actually his, A.J. stands for Arthur Juan, not Aquarius Jefferson), Jalen Hurts and others. It is bizarre, with flashbacks and a crime scene spliced with James Bradberry's hold in the Super Bowl.

It's hard to really even describe — watch it for yourself below, presented with comment from Darius Slay: