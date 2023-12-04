More Sports:

December 04, 2023

Eagles' Super Bowl odds, Jalen Hurts' MVP odds take a hit

After their Week 13 win in Philadelphia, the 49ers have overtaken the Eagles as odds-on Super Bowl favorites.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Brock-Purdy-Eagles-49ers-MVP-Odds

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has overtaken Jalen Hurts as the odds-on MVP favorite while San Francisco has jumped the Eagles as Super Bowl favorites, too.

After the 49ers kicked the Eagles' teeth in, the sky is falling in some parts of the Delaware Valley. The Birds are now 10-2 and the never-say-die energy that propelled them to continuous comeback victories this season was absent in Week 13's 42-19 loss. 

Following that L and with less margin for error for the ever-important No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Eagles are no longer Super Bowl favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

San Francisco, coming off that beatdown in an NFC Championship Game rematch, is now the betting favorite. Here's the full list for contenders on DraftKings:

 Team Odds
49ers +310 
Eagles +550 
Dolphins +700 
Chiefs +700 
Cowboys +850 
Ravens +850 
Jaguars +1000 
Lions +1400 

The Eagles and 49ers appear to be the two best teams in the league top to bottom, but it's still so hard to discount the Chiefs, even with all their woes, when Patrick Mahomes is under center for them. Dallas would be clearly the second-best team in the AFC, but the fact that they could be a Wild Card team in the playoffs limits their championship ceiling, necessitating them to win on the road weekly. 

Sunday's outcome in South Philadelphia has affected the MVP race, too. Jalen Hurts was the odds-on favorite for the award, but now, the quarterback opposite him in that game, Brock Purdy, is the top dog on DraftKings. Here are the odds for the biggest candidates:

 Player Odds
 Brock Purdy+300
Jalen Hurts +350
Dak Prescott +350
Tua Tagovailoa +700
 Lamar Jackson+900
Patrick Mahomes +900
Tyreek Hill +1600
Christian McCaffrey +1600

If the Eagles were to beat Dallas on the road on national television next week and proceed to secure the top seed in the conference, things could easily tilt back Hurts' way. This season is a little strange overall across the NFL though with no quarterbacks producing eye-popping stats that would make them runaway favorites. It's so hard for a non-QB to win the award, but if there was ever a year it would go to one, perhaps 2023 should be it. 

MORE: What went wrong in Eagles' loss to 49ers

