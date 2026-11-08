Eagles tank watch 2026 (Week 9 non-Eagles rooting guide)

After dropping six straight games, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-6 and they are three-point underdogs to a bad and injured New York Giants team this Sunday.

Technically, if the Eagles beat the Giants, they'll "only" be two games back in the NFC East. Realistically, they're cooked. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST. The Eagles' clear best path between now and then is to punt on the rest of the 2026 season by trading still-valuable players who are not in the team's long-term plans and maximizing future assets.

Here we'll look at what would be ideal results around the rest of the NFL.

NFC East

The NFC East standings:

• Giants: 4-2-1

• Cowboys: 3-5

• Commanders: 2-4-1

• Eagles: 2-6

• Cowboys at Colts: Can the Eagles still win the NFC East? Like we said last week, I suppose some kind of miraculous turnaround is possible, but that doesn't feel super likely, and wouldn't necessarily even be a good thing if they did. They have no chance whatsoever of competing for a Super Bowl, and that's what should matter to a team as accomplished as the Eagles, not some empty divisional title only earned because their rivals suck. In that sense, rooting against the Cowboys doesn't hit the same way it normally would.

As far as the rest of the Eagles' season goes, the Cowboys are kind of irrelevant to me. Who cares if they win games? It doesn't matter. But in this case, a Colts win is ideal because their draft position (pick owned by the Jets) is currently one spot ahead of the Eagles in the draft order. Since the Colts don't look very capable of winning many games down the stretch, all Indy wins are welcomed.

Draft positioning

Heading into Week 8, the Eagles were in the 6th draft spot. After losing on Sunday Night Football to the Commanders, they jumped up to the fifth overall spot. Via Tankathon:





We're not suggesting that you root against the Eagles if you're a diehard fan. But, if they are going to lose a lot of games, it's ideal if they at least get a high pick in the 2027 draft. The following bolded teams are more ideal winners. The games with stars next to them would be particularly helpful results:

Bengals at Falcons Jets at Chiefs ⭐ Lions at Dolphins ⭐ Browns at Saints ⭐ Rams at Commanders ⭐ Broncos at Panthers Texans at Chargers ⭐ Raiders at 49ers Cardinals at Seahawks ⭐ Buccaneers at Bears ⭐

Other draft considerations

• Packers at Patriots: The Eagles are highly likely to land ahead of each of these teams in the draft order. A Patriots loss is ideal since the Eagles own their fifth-round pick in the 2027 draft.

Injuries

We're not advocating that anyone root for injuries, but it will be worth paying attention to teams that suffer injuries at the following positions, because they then might be inclined to check in on Eagles players who could be on the trade block:

• Tight end (Dallas Goedert)

• Guard (Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen)

• Tackle (Fred Johnson)

• Edge (Nolan Smith)

• Defensive tackle (Moro Ojomo, Jalen Carter)

• Cornerback (Riq Woolen)

Irrelevant: Bills at Vikings.

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